Goodhue, MN

56 Goodhue High School students will graduate June 3

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab a camera and box of tissues because the Goodhue High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 6:30 p.m. on June 3...

www.republicaneagle.com

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing High School grads receive scholarships, high distinction

Red Wing High School seniors received scholarships and distinctions May 25 during an awards ceremony, showcasing an academically impressive Class of 2022. “They are just simply great human beings,” assistant principal Jason Kjos said. “You know I get to walk the hallway and say hi to these guys every day . . . I am blessed.”
RED WING, MN
Bring Me The News

Threats involving 2 students at West St. Paul middle school

A threat was made from one student to another in an isolated incident at a West St. Paul middle school on Wednesday. West St. Paul Police say the threats were made toward a student at Heritage E-Stem Magnet Middle School during the school day. The students involved in the incident, along with their parents, have been cooperating with authorities in the investigation.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Marvin Henry Ehlers

Marvin Henry Ehlers, 82, of Mazeppa, Minnesota, died suddenly Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home. He was born in Red Wing, Minnesota on November 8, 1939, to Osmar and Effie (Cordes) Ehlers. He attended Zumbrota Schools and graduated in 1957. He helped on the family farm during his childhood...
MAZEPPA, MN
fox9.com

How Minnesota schools are responding to Uvalde, Texas school shooting

(FOX 9) - Schools around Minnesota are responding to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Authorities haven't revealed a motive but did say the gunman barricaded himself in a classroom, shooting anyone in his way. All the victims were in the same classroom. The gunman died in a shootout with police.
UVALDE, TX
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Steve A. Maxwell

64, formerly of Red Wing MN. passed away after a long illness at his home in Mesa, Arizona on 4/9/2022. He was born to Arnold and Marjorie Maxwell on 8/17/1957 in Plum City, WI. Steve worked for many years in Red Wing, MN at the S.B.Foot Tanning Co. until moving to Wisconsin to build houses around the Siren area. He leaves behind 2 children and 5 grandchildren.Son Patrick of Siren WI. Children Marcus, Naomi,Patrick Odin. Daughter Anna of Red Wing and her boys Owen and Levi. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Dennis and William and 1 sister Donna Jensen. Services will be : June 11 at 11am. United Methodist Church, Arkansaw, WI. Burial will follow at the Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
RED WING, MN
winonahealth.org

Road closures ahead on Mankato

As the Mankato Avenue reconstruction project marches along, Winona citizens can expect to see roadwork begin on the west side of Mankato Avenue later this month. Road closures for some of the streets are also slated to begin next week. Some Winonans were initially concerned about how the construction would...
WINONA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Workforce Development celebrates expanded office

Workforce Development, a staple in the Red Wing business community, celebrated the opening of its new and expanded Red Wing office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week. Over the past 36 years Workforce Development has served the Red Wing community and surrounding areas with its many resources. After increased growth in the past few years, the organization needed expansion.
RED WING, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Festival in the Pines is cancelled this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Festival In The Pines is cancelled this year. On the Festival’s website and Facebook Page the announcement was made. The Festival’s website states, “Due to circumstances beyond our control we will not be having the 2022 Festival in the Pines.”. The Managing Director...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonaradio.com

Crash at 61/90 Split Injures Winona Woman

DAKOTA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Winona woman was hospitalized after she was reportedly sideswiped by two semi-trucks and trailers in Winona County. The state patrol says the sideswipes happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/Hwy. 61 split Wednesday morning. The state’s crash report indicates both semis continued east after swiping 59-year-old Lori A. Utecht’s vehicle on both sides.
WINONA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Sports Calendar: May 26

No. 14 Goodhue at No. 3 Southland (Section 1A), 5 p.m. No. 5 Z-M at No. 4 Pine Island (Section 1AA first round), 5 p.m. No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 St. Croix Central (Division 2 Regionals), 5 p.m. Softball. No. 4 Red Wing vs No. 1 Winona (Section 1AAA...
GOODHUE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

'Absolutely unbelievable' new building opens to help veterans in south Minneapolis

A few years ago, Tom McKenna was in a bit of a pickle. A decade earlier, McKenna, a Marine Corps veteran, had started an organization to help homeless and struggling veterans after driving past a homeless veteran at an Arden Hills intersection. He took the man to a Walmart and bought him the simplest of things that he needed most: underwear and socks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Owatonna nurse files suit against Mayo Clinic

An Owatonna woman who was reportedly terminated from her job as a nurse for Mayo Clinic has filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming the healthcare giant violated her religious rights. In October, Mayo Clinic made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all employees. Shelly Kiel, who worked as a licensed practical...
OWATONNA, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota teen driver cited for marijuana

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Shakopee, MN, resident was cited about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, near Sibley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Ashton Gregory Schriever stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Honda Civic clocked at...
SIBLEY, IA
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Norma Hanson

Norma Lou Hanson, 76, of Hager City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Red Wing. She was born October 11, 1945, in Red Wing, to Norman and Anna Lou (Voth) Lohman. She attended St. John’s Parochial School and was a 1964 graduate of Red Wing Central High School. On December 2, 1967, she was united in marriage to Jerome Hanson at St. John’s Lutheran Church, and they made their home in Hager City. She did daycare/babysitting out of her home for several years. After her boys were in school, she worked at Josten’s and later at Bob’s Business. Norma was a life-long member of St. John’s. Back in the day, she enjoyed bowling and even a game of golf. She inherited her mother’s gift of cooking and baking and she made the best cream cheese mints and Christmas cookies around. She also enjoyed making ceramics, crafts and cross-stitching and she loved seeing her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerome Hanson of Hager City; 2 sons, Jeff (Candy) Hanson of River Falls and Scott Hanson of Hager City; 3 grandchildren, Lindsey (Craig) Spencer, Logan (Katie) Hanson and Taylor Hanson; 3 great-grandchildren, Callie, Cole and Owen; 3 siblings, Lee (Bonnie) Lohmann of Red Wing, Lora (Jim) Gruber of Red Wing and Terry (Cindy “Yo Baby”) Lohman of Red Wing and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Frederick. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Bethel Covenant Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
HAGER CITY, WI
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Larry Prebe reported on May 12 that his shop and a storage shed on Highway 61 in Frontenac had been broken sometime in the past month. Prebe is currently working on creating a list of missing items. A catalytic converter had been taken off of a vehicle parked outside the shop. No value reported.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN

