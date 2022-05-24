ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle O’Reilly Confirms Length Of His AEW Contract

By Marco Rovere
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow long will AEW Superstar Kyle O’Reilly remain All Elite? The answer is five years. O’Reilly confirmed the news as a guest on the “Toddcast” podcast revealing that the AEW contract he signed back in December was five years long. The 35-year-old detailed what he’d like to be doing five years...

PWMania

PHOTOS: Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Get Married, WWE Stars Attend

AEW star Andrade El Idolo and WWE star Charlotte Flair have married. On Friday, Flair and Andrade married at the Hacienda Mi Ranchito venue in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. Several WWE stars, including Nia Jax, Apollo Crews and his wife, and Finn Balor and his wife, were seen on social media attending the wedding. There were also family members and other friends in attendance. Although it has not been confirmed, it appears that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was present with Wendy Barlow.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Quit Backstage Role With WWE Due To Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has certainly been getting a lot of attention for his work in 2022 and he’s also received a lot of praise from the wrestling community over the last few months. WWE Hall of Famer JBL previously worked with Sami Zayn during his run working backstage as an agent. JBL noted during an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that he only lasted six weeks as an agent, and he also explained why he decided to leave the job.
WWE
PWMania

Michelle McCool Reveals Why The Undertaker Doesn’t Like Cucumbers

Michelle McCool has revealed why her husband, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, hates cucumbers. Taker has been rumored to have a cucumber phobia for years, which he even brought up during his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech earlier this year. McCool explained why her husband can’t abide being around the long, green veggie on The Wives of Wrestling Podcast earlier this week.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE News: Randy Orton’s actual condition following news of injury

Randy Orton was reportedly injured following his match last Friday Night SmackDown against The Usos in a Championship Unification match. Last Monday Night, Riddle came out alone to address the RK-Bros’ loss in the May 19 episode of SmackDown in the Title Unification match against The Usos. Riddle vowed vengeance on the Bloodline, who have apparently injured his partner, Randy Orton. Riddle also mentioned how Orton’s back has been bad for a while and that he knows his partner is at home resting.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PWMania

News on Paul Wight’s AEW Status and Future

Paul Wight announced that he recently got a second hip transplant on Submission Radio Australia. He also hinted at something he’s working on with AEW. When asked why he hasn’t been involved in AEW, Wight mentioned his hip transplant. He also discussed why he chose AEW and mentioned that there are some “really cool” things on the way.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Clarifies Why He Left AEW

It’s been months since Cody Rhodes left AEW to rejoin WWE in time for WrestleMania 38, but the man occasionally known as the Roller Code-ster is still finding himself being asked to clarify just why he decided to make such a big career move. Rhodes did so again today, responding to a fan on Twitter who declared they were not watching AEW Double or Nothing due to Rhodes’ departure. It should be noted the fan deleted the tweet after Rhodes’ response.
WWE
Wrestling World

Sasha Banks and Naomi Were Mentioned on WWE RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi were once again mentioned on WWE RAW regarding their walkout from RAW. Sasha and Naomi have been making headlines ever since they walked out of RAW. According to many sources, the team simply wasn’t happy with the WWE creative team and decided not to perform at a RAW event simply.
WWE
ComicBook

Corey Graves Had to Tone Down Vince McMahon's Message About Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw sparked a number of responses from the WWE, including an indefinite suspension, stripping of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and an official statement harshly criticizing the pair. It has also resulted in WWE's commentary team consistently bringing the pair up, with Corey Graves saying their decision was unprofessional while Michael Cole talked on SmackDown about how they had let the WWE Universe down. Graves received some flack for his comments, though many fans assumed he was merely parroting whatever Vince McMahon ordered him to say.
WWE
411mania.com

Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight

Jake Paul’s boxing promotion is seeking a former WWE star to face off against NBA alum Glen “Big Baby” Davis, according to a new report. According to ESPN, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions is seeking an unnamed former WWE star to battle the former NBA star at an upcoming show.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Star Nikkita Lyons Diagnosed With Partial MCL Tear

WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons announced Wednesday that she has a partial tear on her MCL. “I have a partial tear on my MCL,” Lyons revealed via Instagram Live. “It’s just a sprain. It could have been worse, but it did refrain me from competing in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. So that is why your girl is out, but the comeback is always stronger than the setback. That is one of my favorite quotes because it’s true.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ruby Soho Comments On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out On WWE

Many people have had many thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on WWE last week on “WWE Monday Night Raw” and the aftermath that soon followed. Add Ruby Soho to the list. The AEW star, who worked with both Banks and Naomi during her time in WWE as Ruby Riott from 2016 to 2021, was asked about the ongoing standoff during an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Court Bauer Announces MLW Has Signed The Rock’s Cousin

Court Bauer, owner of Major League Wrestling (MLW), confirmed a new signee today who happens to be a member of one of wrestling’s most famous families. “We’ve just signed Lance Anoa’i,” Bauer said on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. “Lance is the son of Samu, the cousin of The Rock, cousin of Roman Reigns, and he’s a third-generation wrestler. Grandfather’s Afa Anoa’i, and he’s part of our new era of Samoan Swat Team with Fatu and Big Juicy.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

More Details On The Future Of The WWE Brand Split

In recent weeks fans have been seeing a number of WWE Superstars jump from brand to brand and it sounds like fans can expect to see more crossovers in the future. With all of the jumping back and forth there’s been speculation that WWE could be ending the brand split completely, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sting Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest Due To Injury

Sting won’t be in Las Vegas this weekend to meet and greet with fans ahead of AEW’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view. AEW announced Wednesday that The Icon “has not been cleared to travel” and will therefore miss the fan event. AEW also offered refunds to fans who purchased tickets to see Sting.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Rampage

Former WWE star Gangrel made a cameo appearance during Friday’s live episode of AEW Rampage. As seen below, Gangrel accompanied Young Bucks to the ring for a match against Taylor Rust and Jon Cruz, as Matt & Nick Jackson cosplayed The Hardys. The trio did their best impression of The New Brood, a former WWE stable consisting of Gangrel, Matt & Jeff Hardy. Brandon Cutler, meanwhile, dressed up as Lita.
WWE
Wrestling World

Madusa speaks about her experience in wrestling

Alundra Blayze, or Madusa as you want to call her, was a superstar who was part of several companies, such as AWA and All Japan Pro Wrestling, before landing in WWF and WCW. In 2015 she then she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, establishing herself even more as one of the wrestlers who made history for the women's division in the discipline.
WWE
Wrestling World

Former WWE referee talks about Triple H

Triple H announced his final retirement from wrestling shortly before WrestleMania 38. After undergoing heart surgery in September 2021, The Game had to go through a lengthy rehabilitation to get back on his feet. Speaking with doctors and loved ones about him, HHH realized that it was better to give up the desire to get back to fighting.
WWE

