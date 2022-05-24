Former Gamecocks, Tigers and other Palmetto State greats honored by SC Athletic Hall of Fame
By Thomas Grant Jr.
It took two years for former University of South Carolina quarterback Todd Ellis and former college and Major League Baseball pitcher Ed Lynch to have their big moment Monday. COVID-19 temporarily kept the duo and five other members from getting officially enshrined into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of...
“Oh, I’d love to meet her,” Dabo Swinney said when asked about Dawn Staley. “She’s amazing.”. They have mutual friends. “A former teammate at Virginia used to work at Clemson,” Staley said. “She gave me a basketball autographed by Dabo that’s in my office. Everybody kind of gives me a hard time about it. But if you win, you win.”
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just a few days after a frustrating 2022 season ended for South Carolina, four players have entered the transfer portal. Pitcher Aidan Hunter and outfielder Elijah Lambros, infielder Jalen Vasquez and outfielder Thad Ector are all on the move. Hunter pitched 48.1 innings this season in...
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Andrew Jackson baseball team made history Saturday in game three of the Class 2A state championship series. The Volunteers won the school's first state championship in baseball and the first state title in a male sport since 1980 with a dominating 9-0 win over Gray Collegiate Academy.
EUGENE — Jermaine Couisnard is officially an Oregon Duck. The former South Carolina guard signed with Oregon on Friday, three weeks after committing to transfer to UO. “Jermaine continues to grow as a player and is a tough guard with experience against high-level competition,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said in a statement. “He is the type of player that will fit in well here at Oregon and we’re excited to have him.”
What would you do if a Tiger walked up and tapped you on the shoulder? It happened to Mykala. What happened next left her crying and the crowd cheering. Bride: Mykala Pearson Brisbane, 27, medical practice management, native of Rock Hill, SC. Groom: Zachary Brisbane, 26, program manager, native of...
W. Randolph (Randy) Derrick, 73, of Little Mountain, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born in Columbia, SC on December 27, 1948, he was a son of the late Herbert Joseph (Hub) Derrick, Sr. and Frances Ann Gatlin Derrick. Mr. Derrick was raised at Eau Claire Baptist Church and graduated...
Leo Donald LaMoy, 86, of Rembert, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, on April 14, 1936, he was the son of the late Abram and Bernice Turner LaMoy. A long time member of Trinity Baptist Church of Lugoff, he loved the Lord with all his heart and strongly believed in the power of prayer. He enjoyed time as both a Mason and Shriner.
Several Lowcountry golf clubs were represented this week on Golfweek’s list of the Top 200 Modern Courses in the U.S. Of 16 courses in South Carolina that made the list, nine are located in Beaufort and Jasper counties. Golfweek defines modern courses as those that were built in or after 1960.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — It’s not even summer but the heat can already be felt in the Midlands. Heat-related illness can range from dizziness to a stroke but finding out more about where the hottest places in a city are can help combat the sweltering temperatures. “We think...
Thelma Jacobs Turpin, 98, of Columbia, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and entered her heavenly home to sit at the right hand of Jesus. Born in Great Falls, SC, on August 26, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Glenn Thomas and Leila Ray Jacobs. Mrs. Turpin was...
The 2022 High School Football season is just right around the corner. As teams wrap-up spring practice and get ready to start summer workouts, we will begin previewing the teams in our area. As of today, 5/27, we are thirteen weeks away from week zero. We begin our 2022 previews...
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Columbia (S.C.) Chapter recently celebrated an eight-year anniversary of advocacy and empowerment for women and girls of African descent at its “Virtual My Sister’s Keeper Annual Awards Ceremony” May 21. During the event, six exceptional community leaders were honored...
Charlotte Barker, 81, of Blythewood, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2022, surrounded by her family. Charlotte Kay Barrett was born in Kingsport, TN to Stuart and Ruby Jones Barrett. She spent most of her childhood in the “Model City" with one notable exception. As a toddler, the family moved to Oak Ridge, TN, and remained in the “City Behind the Fence" for 3 years as her father worked on the Manhattan Project to produce the first atomic bomb. In the second grade, she joined the Girl Scouts, embarking on what proved to be a lifelong journey with the Scouts, resulting in travels and outreach across the U.S.
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Next week, South Carolinians will have a chance to vote early in the statewide primaries. It’s the first time many people in the Palmetto State will have a chance to vote early in an election. “I have three issues,” Kathy Starkey told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “One is […]
SSG Charles Walker, US Army (Ret.), 60, of Columbia, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Born in Augusta, Georgia, on December 26, 1961, he was a son of Willie Mae McKie Walker and the late Roy D. Walker. He graduated from Butler High School in 1980. Charles served as a dedicated soldier in the United States Army for 20 years until his retirement in 2000. He was acknowledged for displaying an outstanding professional demeanor, which made him an ideal role model for his subordinates and peers to emulate. His motivation and professional excellence propelled him to the top of his peer group. He was a true team player. SSG Walker preformed his duties with professionalism, self-confidence, and pride in a job well done. His personal example of leadership provided motivation and positive role modeling for thousands of IET soldiers processing through the battalion. His tenacity, selfless service and personal will to win ensured mission success.
Two of the nation’s best hotels are in South Carolina. Can you guess their location of them? You got that right, Charleston!. The State reported that the French Quarter Inn and The Dewberry were ranked among the best in the nation. The hotels were named in a Yelp list that was released earlier in May. To curate the list, Yelp considered comments from travelers.
Senator Mia McLeod (right), Democratic Candidate for Governor, today released the following statement regarding gun violence:. “Earlier this week, I was heartbroken to learn that senseless acts of gun violence resulted in the deaths of four more young people in South Carolina—this time in Newberry. Around the same time, a young woman’s life was cut short in Laurens County by a Sheriff’s Deputy and we still don’t know why. Many of us were already reeling from the May 17 mass shooting at Tops Grocery Store in Buffalo, NY, where another “Dylann Roof,” armed with the same race-based hate, shot and killed 10 innocent people and injured 3 others. But, at least New York has a law against hate crimes. My senate colleagues’ refusal to even debate the hate crimes bill that bears Sen. Clementa Pinckney’s name proves that racism is still alive and well inside and outside of the SC State House.
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield woman is suing Coastal Carolina University after she claims she tripped and fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, filed last month in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court of Common Pleas, claims that Pauline Harrison was a “business invitee” who was on the campus on April 24, 2019. She was […]
