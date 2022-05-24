ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The “What The” Jordan Series Combines A Multitude Of Colors

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jordan Series lifestyle shoe may not be anywhere near becoming Jordan Brand’s most sought-out silhouette, but it continues to appear in new styles. Recently, the model – which makes reference to Michael Jordan’s time...

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” Releases Tomorrow

Denim on sneakers was once a rarity, but in recent years footwear brands have tried their best to execute the Canadian tuxedo look on footwear products. Collaborations with the likes of Levi’s and milder applications seen on Concepts’ Air Max 1 release has proven that jean fabric on kicks works just fine and dandy, but this Summer Jordan Brand is seeing the trend in the female sneakerhead community.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”

Jordan Brand saves their best offerings for the end of the year every year, and 2022 is no exception. What’s more, the Air Jordan 11 will headline the line-up yet again, doing so this time in “Cherry.”. Unlike the silhouette’s prior Retros — “Cool Grey,” “Concord,” “Bred,” etc....
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Kids Air Jordan 12 Is Decorated With Emojis

We can already anticipate the heart-eye emojis that will be thrown at this upcoming Air Jordan 12 for kids. Set to release in June, this kids-exclusive release seens an upper in an attractive white and university blue mix, harkening back to the original color DNA of Air Jordans with a Lemon Venom twist. However, there’s more to these Jordan 12s beyond the colorway, as detailed by the pattern on the interior.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Here's an In-Depth Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Friends & Family" PE Sample

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Marie gave everyone a glimpse at the player exclusive Air Jordan 1 “Friends & Family” pair that was gifted to all Jordan Brand athletes. English Sole just graced us with a closer look at a sample edition that boasts of an ever-changing color outfit giving off a full top-to-bottom chameleon vibe.
APPAREL
Person
Michael Jordan
rolling out

White woman tells Black NBA player he is ‘not American’ (video)

NBA player Norman Powell recorded a madwoman who claimed at a Las Vegas gym that he and the rest of the folks with him were “not Americans.”. The second-round draft pick for the Los Angeles Clippers explained to his half-million Instagram followers what happened during an episode involving another “Karen.” She felt compelled to take it upon herself to inform him, while he was working out, that he is an illegal citizen.
NBA
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
#Nike Basketball#Nike Sb#Air Jordan#Jordan Brand
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

The Air Jordan 9 isn’t among the most popular sneaker designs in Michael Jordan’s signature shoe line, but its importance in celebrating #23’s global influence can’t be understated. Tomorrow, the seventh model designed by Tinker Hatfield for M.J. releases in an eye-catching “Chile Red” colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” Is Releasing On June 4th

Several months have passed since we all caught a first look at the upcoming white-and-red Air Jordan 6s dubbed the “Red Oreo” Jordan 6. Mimicking the Air Jordan 6 “Oreo” of 2010 with the speckle patterns on the midsole, this upcoming release channels the original White/Infrared AJ6 from 1991 by keeping to a full white leather upper, with distinct red accents covering the heel spoiler, Jumpman logo branding, and lace-lock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”

First rumored in late February 2021, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” finally releases in full family-sizing on Wednesday, May 11th. While not an original style of Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design contribution to the Air Jordan series, the two-tone retro marked a pivotal point in Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand. Launched in the year 2000, the “Midnight Navy” colorway served as a deviation from the Chicago Bulls-inspired arrangements that had become synonymous with the most successful pairs of #23’s footwear roster. The straightforward Jordan 6 was initially intended to return during 2021’s holiday season, but global logistical delays pushed a first-ever reissue to the first-half of 2022. The titular hue lands most prominently across the midsole, though it also animates the tongue, sportscar-informed spoiler at the heel and the Jumpman logo right underneath it. Underfoot, traction zones indulge in icy blue finishes to help combat the yellowing that plagued the brand’s first go-around with the colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Keep Your Forces Clean With The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Since ’82”

For the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, Nike is recognizing the inner city tradition of carrying around toothbrushes for emergency cleanings. Long before the days of sneaker wipes and cleaners, shoe fanatics carried around toothbrushes to quickly scrub off any dirt or grime that made its way onto the soles and uppers after a trek around miles of city blocks. While modern methods might be more effective, there’s no matching the nostalgia that Nike is trying to produce with this special release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” Is Releasing In Full Kids Sizing

Jordan Brand’s ability to keep its loyal fans on the edges of their seats never ceases to amaze. With the Air Jordan 4 continuing its reign as one of the most coveted Air Jordans in the lineage, the brand has done plenty to whet the appetites of its followers without actually giving them what they want. It’s fair to say that the Military Blue 4s are now at the top of the list of requested Retro releases, but Jordan Brand’s keeping the crowd at bay with the “Military Black”.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max 90 Claims That Three Swooshes Are Better Than One

Over-branding is common across Nike’s entire catalog, with releases often making use of multiple logo hits. This Air Max 90 is but one more in a long line of examples, as it delivers not one nor two but three Swooshes. The colorway itself, though, lacks the same punch, as...
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

The Cult Brand Everyone In Fashion Is On a Waitlist For

I count myself as one of many fans who are enamored with all things Aimé Leon Dore. The NYC-based brand is an expert in streetwear with pieces like sneakers and baseball hats that quickly rise to It-status before they are nearly impossible to track down. Founded in 2014 by Teddy Santis, you can spot elements of his Queens upbringing in the collection, in addition to references including ‘90s hip-hop culture, basketball, and vintage cars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Laser”

In regards to Jordan Brand’s retro movement in the game of golf, the Air Jordan 12 has owned the spotlight. Recent releases have paid homage to classic colorways like the “Taxi”, while modern concepts have released in conjunction with major sporting events such as the Masters. The Jumpman is continuing its AJ12 journey with a few upcoming NRG options like this Laser-laden pair seen here.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

