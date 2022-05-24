WATCH NOW: Lewis swimming pool gets filled with water

Despite efforts to save this century-old girl scout cabin, the Creston News says it's being demolished and coming down. An agreement between the Creston Parks & Recreation Department and the Save the Girl Scout Cabin committee was reached, determining it would be a liability to restore the 97-year-old building, which as we told you in a story several months ago, needed "a new roof, concrete, flooring, doors, and windows due to the extensive deterioration". Even with an anonymous donation offered, the repairs were going to total around $50,000.

CRESTON, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO