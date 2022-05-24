ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH NOW: Lewis swimming pool gets filled with water

By Tim Hynds
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Pool is filled with water in preparation for the start...

siouxcityjournal.com

KCCI.com

Iowa Girl Scout cabin can't be saved

CRESTON, Iowa — The fight to save a 100-year-old Girl Scout cabin in Creston may be ending. The city of Creston Parks and Recreation Board voted in December to destroy the old building at McKinley Park, but that plan was put on hold when the Creston Girl Scouts stepped in and said it would raise the $15,000 needed to repair the cabin. A committee was then formed to lead the effort.
CRESTON, IA
WOWT

Medical advancements help Iowa man find steady hands

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Deep brain stimulation has been in medical practice for two decades, but was once an inexact procedure with accompanying downfalls. Now, remarkably improved technology, including adjustable applications on the patient’s own handheld device, have opened new doors. Pottawattamie County, Iowa resident Merlin Jones is among...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
redoakexpress.com

53 foot tall American flag hot air balloon to fly over Red Oak

The world’s largest free flying American flag hot air balloon, weighing 530 pounds and standing 53 feet tall, is coming to Red Oak over Memorial Day weekend. The five-story-tall “America One” balloon is owned and operated by Barry and Teri DeLibero of Chester Springs, Penn. It is 78 feet wide and requires 30 BTUs of propane to be fully inflated. It is scheduled to fly over Red Oak’s Evergreen Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 30.
RED OAK, IA
104.5 KDAT

Century-Old Iowa Girl Scout Cabin Will Officially Be Demolished

Despite efforts to save this century-old girl scout cabin, the Creston News says it's being demolished and coming down. An agreement between the Creston Parks & Recreation Department and the Save the Girl Scout Cabin committee was reached, determining it would be a liability to restore the 97-year-old building, which as we told you in a story several months ago, needed "a new roof, concrete, flooring, doors, and windows due to the extensive deterioration". Even with an anonymous donation offered, the repairs were going to total around $50,000.
CRESTON, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Family of Six Overcomes 1 in 64 Million Odds! [VIDEO]

As a parent, I can tell you that there is no more a thrilling moment than hearing your baby's heartbeat in the doctor's office for the first time. Suddenly parenthood becomes a reality! Now, imagine the experience of hearing not one, not two, but THREE heartbeats during that doctor's appointment! Congrats mom and dad! You're having triplets!
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
News Channel Nebraska

All-electric road trip wraps up at Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - Filmmaker Erika Gilsdorf concluded her two-month road trip in the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 touring the home of Arbor Day and breathing in the mission at Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City. Gilsdorf: “You know the world is kind of crazy. Everybody knows environmental challenges are huge, but...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Two Democrats compete for Woodbury County supervisors seat

SIOUX CITY – Community organizer and perennial candidate Maria Rundquist and teacher Jeremy Dumkrieger are competing for the Democratic nomination in Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 2. The winner takes on CrossPointe Church lead pastor, Dan Bittinger, who is unopposed for the Republican nomination, in the November general...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lane closures to begin on Iowa 31 bridge at Correctionville

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- A bridge overlay project will force lane closures on an Iowa Highway 31 bridge at Correctionville. Lane closures are scheduled to begin Tuesday on the bridge, located just south of U.S. Highway 20 and southwest of Correctionville, the Iowa Department of Transportation said in a news release.
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13 says goodbye to Dan Winters after 18 years on-air

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen years to the day that he first joined the WHO 13 newsroom as a reporter, Dan Winters will say goodbye to viewers tonight after ten years of anchoring evening newscasts. Dan is stepping off the set and away from the camera to spend more time with family and figure out […]
DES MOINES, IA

