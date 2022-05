UVALDE, Texas – An 11-year-old girl said she smeared herself in her friend’s blood and played dead to survive the massacre inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Miah Cerrillo spoke to CNN about her experience. She said her class was watching “Lilo and Stitch” in a classroom shared by two teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia. Both teachers were killed.

UVALDE, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO