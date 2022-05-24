Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 15:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Monroe; Prentiss; Tishomingo The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi East central Lee County in northeastern Mississippi Northeastern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi Southern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 303 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tombigbee State Park to near Evergreen to near Smithville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tupelo, Fulton, Red Bay, Tombigbee State Park, Tishomingo State Park, Belmont, Plantersville, Mantachie, Smithville, Tremont, Tishomingo, Fairview, Burton, New Salem, Sandy Springs, Evergreen, Clay, Hatley, Marietta and Golden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO