Now is not the time for rapid growth. The world economy is in a "crucible moment"--and businesses need to adapt for more change to come. That's according to a leaked, 52-page memo that the venture capital firm Sequoia Capital presented to its portfolio companies on May 16, The Information first reported. In the presentation--titled "Adapting to Endure"--the VC firm explains that it's not yet time to panic, but businesses should think critically about how they can prepare for a economic downturn. Planning for the worst will help companies "avoid the death spiral."

