We’re seeing right now, as part of a surprising side effect of the pandemic, a surge in traffic deaths both nationally and across New York state. According to a new report from the National Safety Council, traffic fatalities jumped an alarming 19 percent since 2019 — and a 21 percent spike in New York state. We don’t fully understand what is causing the increase. It could be more speeding and reckless driving, or general emotional turmoil from the pandemic playing out in tragic ways.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO