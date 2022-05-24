ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Divided St. Johns County School Board votes to keep 7 controversial books on library shelves

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Seven controversial books will remain on St. Johns County library shelves. That’s what the school board decided after a heated and emotional debate on Tuesday morning. Parents in the district appealed the books multiple times and said the contents were inappropriate for...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 3

Related
wjct.org

COVID risk grows in St. Johns County

The spread of COVID-19 has pushed St. Johns County into a more serious level of risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists St. Johns County as medium risk. The rest of Northeast Florida remains in the low-risk category. St. Johns County recorded 206 cases per 100,000 population...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

West Augustine development OK’d for workforce housing

Spanish Forest, Corner Lot’s newest residential development, was unanimously approved by the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners recently. Located west of Duval Street and south of West Sixth Street in the community of West Augustine, the project is being developed through St. Johns County's Workforce Housing zoning classification as an attainable housing solution for City of St. Augustine and St. Johns County residents.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

‘Mrs. Mirona deserves the world’: Hometown Heroes winner receives new car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What’s the key to a good summer?. How about picking up the keys to your new car without having to pay for it?. Mirona Kaczmarczyk, a kindergarten teacher’s aide at Cathedral Parish School in St. Augustine, rolled out of the dealership Friday with a new set of wheels that she won for garnering the most votes in the Hyundai Hometown Heroes car giveaway. The contest was part of the News4JAX Insider membership program which allowed Insiders to nominate and vote for a local educator who they believed deserved a new car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Van Ness
News4Jax.com

Despite ample school security plan, Texas shooter found gaps

FILE New Washington, Ohio, Chief of Police Scott Robertson talks with fourth grade students as they huddle in closet a during a lockdown drill at the St. Bernard School in New Washington, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2013. The shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school has spurred renewed calls for school safety, but experts debate whether more heavily fortified schools are the right solution. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
TEXAS STATE
Long Beach Tribune

Middle school art teacher, who let her students create art expressing their own identities and hung the artworks on her classroom door, claims she was fired because she discussed gender identity topics with the students

Middle school art teacher claims that she had her contracted terminated after she allowed a gender identity topic discussion during class, something that she claims was initially started by her students. Shortly after the discussion in class, the first-year art teacher was fired and the school in a statement said she was fired because she “did not follow the state mandated curriculum.”
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

School safety changes sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday formally received nine bills from the Legislature, including a school-safety bill that would direct the State Board of Education to develop rules for school emergency drills. DeSantis received the safety measure (HB 1421) one day after a mass shooting at an...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Books#School Library#St#Augustine High School
Fast Company

This is how Florida educators are fighting back against ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Alex Quinto, a middle-school counselor in Pinellas, Florida, has lots of questions about what “Don’t Say Gay” means for his students. Quinto, identifies as LGBTQ, and was recently recognized as an educator of the year by GLSEN, and organization which works to create safe spaces for LGBTQ youth. Quinto is worried about how he will maintain a safe space for his students at school, when their identities are under attack. He, like many educators in Florida, is unclear about what the infamous “Don’t Say Gap” bill means in practice. Will the Gay Straight Alliance be able to keep its name? (Quinto plans to keep the GSA even if it means changing the name and paying for it out of his own pocket). Will this start to impact the Black Student Union or the Japanese Culture club? What about the LGBTQ books he keeps on hand for students since they aren’t at the library? More worryingly, what about student confidentiality?
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
Action News Jax

VIDEO: Group targeting women in grocery stores

Jacksonville, Fl — A crime ring in Nassau County is targeting women, and now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the word out before it’s too late. At least five people are involved. Ten different agencies in Florida and Georgia are involved in the investigations, with over 30 incidents reported so far.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Gov. DeSantis signs property insurance legislation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed legislation implementing property insurance reforms in Florida, designed to provide both short- and long-term relief to homeowners battling insurance costs. Additionally, DeSantis signed legislation that modifies structural inspection and financial reserve requirements for condominium associations. “This package represents the most...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy