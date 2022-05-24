Divided St. Johns County School Board votes to keep 7 controversial books on library shelves

Alex Quinto, a middle-school counselor in Pinellas, Florida, has lots of questions about what “Don’t Say Gay” means for his students. Quinto, identifies as LGBTQ, and was recently recognized as an educator of the year by GLSEN, and organization which works to create safe spaces for LGBTQ youth. Quinto is worried about how he will maintain a safe space for his students at school, when their identities are under attack. He, like many educators in Florida, is unclear about what the infamous “Don’t Say Gap” bill means in practice. Will the Gay Straight Alliance be able to keep its name? (Quinto plans to keep the GSA even if it means changing the name and paying for it out of his own pocket). Will this start to impact the Black Student Union or the Japanese Culture club? What about the LGBTQ books he keeps on hand for students since they aren’t at the library? More worryingly, what about student confidentiality?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO