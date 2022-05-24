ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Flashback: “This Is Us” stars visit Good Day Live in the beginning

By Nancy Hauskins
MyWabashValley.com
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore sat down...

www.mywabashvalley.com

MyWabashValley.com

Behind the announcer booth with the late Bob Jenkins

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – For more than five decades before passing away from cancer in 2021, Bob Jenkins made us feel like we were at the track with him. He had the voice, but there's something else Bob had. He had the voice in his head, which was Terry Lingner.
SPEEDWAY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Bobby Moore to be CEO of TH Boys and Girls Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club announced this week that Bobby Moore has been selected as its new CEO. Moore has been involved with the club since his youth. He first got involved as a member and then continued to serve the club through various roles over the years.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Countdown to Indy: Breaking down the field of 33 on Carb Day

The annual celebration marks the Friday before the race. The tradition dates back to several years ago, when teams used it as their final chance to tune their carburetors before the 500. Carb Day provides the last chance for teams to practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Other events include...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Josef Newgarden talks Indy 500 and new addition to his family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indy 500 driver Josef Newgarden sat down with Good Day Live for a chat about the upcoming Indy 500 and the speed it takes to be a winner. Newgarden also talked about his excitement to see fans back in the stands for the 2022 race, plus how his life has recently changed with the birth of a son.
Courtney Jones wins McMillan Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South senior Courtney Jones was named the Laverne K. McMillan Award winner on Friday morning. It is presented annually to the best female athlete in Vigo County. Jones excelled in volleyball and track and field for the Braves. She says she's honored to win the award. "It's just […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Great weather for the holiday weekend

Satellite has lots of clouds in the area. High of 69 and low of 58 today. About 1/4″ of rain today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a NW wind. Temps are cooler. Water vapor satellite has dry air moving this way. Satellite still has clouds here and radar shows rain moving out finally. Rain ends early and skies clear some overnight and then nice weather for Saturday and Sunday. The wind will pick up on Sunday. Next rain chance not till the middle of next week. Temps warm but cool again later next week. Tonight, rain ends and 50. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 77. Dry and warm the rest of the holiday weekend and more rain posissbe by the middle of next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Volunteers help continue tradition in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Sullivan American Legion Post 139 continued a tradition Friday to honor those who have served our country. The legion was joined by community volunteers to place an American flag on every veteran's tombstone in the city of Sullivan. It was a way to...
SULLIVAN, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Better weather by the weekend

Satellite shows lots of clouds in the area. High of 75 and low of 64 today. Just under 1″ of rain so far today. Terre Haute right now is mild and an east wind. Temps are mild and Dew points are pretty high. Water vapor satellite has the storm near this area now. Satellite has lots of clouds around and rain on radar. Rain will taper off later on Friday. Still some decent rain the next 24 hours. A slight risk of severe weather tonight. Rain free until about the middle of next week. Temps will warm to start next week but cooler later next week. Tonight, showers and 56. Tomorrow, showers and 67. Dry and warming up for the weekend and then hot to start next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Good Samaritan hosts ‘State of Healthcare’ discussion

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital brought the community together Wednesday to discuss something that impacts every family–healthcare. Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes hosted a presentation called "The State of Healthcare," to explore a variety of topics ranging from workforce challenges to price transparency. Another big topic of the day was access to care.
VINCENNES, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Indianapolis man killed in UTV crash in Edgar County

VERMILION, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An 18-year-old Indianapolis man was killed Tuesday night in a UTV crash in Edgar County, Illinois, according to Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett. Zachary E. W. Warrick was one of two passengers on a Polaris Ranger crew cab side-by-side driven by a third person on...
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Vigo Sheriff’s Office holds annual award dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office held its 2nd annual Recognition Dinner on Wednesday evening at the Idle Creek Banquet Center. The dinner is held each year to recognize members of the department who gave extraordinary service to the community in 2020 and 2021.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Brazil man receives 20-year sentence for drug trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS – A Brazil man was among seven sentenced as part of a drug-trafficking ring. Christopher Bays, 36, was sentenced to 16.5 years in federal prison and another five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine and marijuana. According to court documents, beginning approximately...
BRAZIL, IN

