Flashback: “This Is Us” stars visit Good Day Live in the beginning

Satellite shows lots of clouds in the area. High of 75 and low of 64 today. Just under 1″ of rain so far today. Terre Haute right now is mild and an east wind. Temps are mild and Dew points are pretty high. Water vapor satellite has the storm near this area now. Satellite has lots of clouds around and rain on radar. Rain will taper off later on Friday. Still some decent rain the next 24 hours. A slight risk of severe weather tonight. Rain free until about the middle of next week. Temps will warm to start next week but cooler later next week. Tonight, showers and 56. Tomorrow, showers and 67. Dry and warming up for the weekend and then hot to start next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO