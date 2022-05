DETROIT – Traffic Jam & Snug, which has been on the corner of Second Avenue and West Canfield in Detroit’s Midtown since 1965, was destroyed by a fire on Friday morning. The fire started early Friday morning, engulfing the restaurant’s roof. Several Detroit Fire Department units were on the scene around 2:30 a.m. to battle the flames. Many residents from neighboring streets watched from afar as several hoses blasted water into the roof, and side windows.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO