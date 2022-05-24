Sioux City public pools won’t be open Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Parks and Recreation has announced the dates for the opening of the three public pools.

The city stated that the Riverside Family Aquatic Center would normally open Memorial Day weekend, but due to a leak that was recently discovered and corrected, the center will not be ready this weekend and will tentatively be opening June 4.

The release states that since the public pools aren’t heated, opening Lewis or Leif Erikson Pools in place of the Riverside Family Aquatic Center is not an option since water temps are expected to be in the 60s.

The Sioux City pools, located at Riverside, Leif Erikson, and Lewis Parks, will be open daily Monday through Sunday.

Riverside Pool will be opening with a tentative date of June 4 and will be open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools will open June 11 and will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pool Opening Date Times Riverside Pool Tentatively June 4 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Leif Erikson Pool June 11 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Lewis Pool June 11 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Admission rates at Leif Erikson and Lewis will be $3 for a child and $4 for an adult. Riverside will cost $4 for a child and $5 for an adult.

Registration for swimming lessons is available here or by calling 712-279-6126. Additional information can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.