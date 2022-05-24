ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City public pools won’t be open Memorial Day weekend

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I57sC_0fozjdZp00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Parks and Recreation has announced the dates for the opening of the three public pools.

The city stated that the Riverside Family Aquatic Center would normally open Memorial Day weekend, but due to a leak that was recently discovered and corrected, the center will not be ready this weekend and will tentatively be opening June 4.

The release states that since the public pools aren’t heated, opening Lewis or Leif Erikson Pools in place of the Riverside Family Aquatic Center is not an option since water temps are expected to be in the 60s.

Upgrades coming to Explorers’ home ballpark

The Sioux City pools, located at Riverside, Leif Erikson, and Lewis Parks, will be open daily Monday through Sunday.

Riverside Pool will be opening with a tentative date of June 4 and will be open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools will open June 11 and will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pool Opening Date Times
Riverside Pool Tentatively June 4 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Leif Erikson Pool June 11 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Lewis Pool June 11 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Admission rates at Leif Erikson and Lewis will be $3 for a child and $4 for an adult. Riverside will cost $4 for a child and $5 for an adult.

Registration for swimming lessons is available here or by calling 712-279-6126. Additional information can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Leif Erikson Day#Public Pools#Sioux City#Parks And Recreation#Kcau#Explorers#Riverside Pool
dakotanewsnow.com

Den Herder to lead the Summer Celebration parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Center leader who has cast a long-term vision for the community is the 2022 Summer Celebration Parade Marshal. W. Dale Den Herder, who served in City leadership for 52 years, 36 years as a council member, and 16 years as mayor, will lead this year’s Summer Celebration parade on Saturday, June 4, at 5 p.m.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KETV.com

Long-time Omaha nonprofit opens in Rockbrook Village

OMAHA, Neb. — A long-time Omaha nonprofit has spent years operating out of members' homes, garages, and churches. But now, the Christ Child Society of Omaha has a place of its own. The nonprofit cut the ribbon on its new location in Rockbrook Village Tuesday. They say the space...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha’s Fun-Plex Waterpark to open this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s largest outdoor waterpark is reopening this weekend. Fun-Plex Waterpark & Rides, located on 70th and Q Street in Omaha, plans to open for the summer season this Memorial Day weekend. The park claims to have several new improvements and additions for visitors. “It’s good...
OMAHA, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy