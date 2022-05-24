Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’ is Now Streaming on Peacock

No need to start crying and call the wambulance: Michael Bay’s latest explosive film, Ambulance , is now available for streaming exclusively on Peacock . The action-thriller makes its way to the streamer just 45 days after premiering in theaters, quicker than you can say, “get me to the hospital, there’s too much action in this movie!”

Though all the Bayhem didn’t resonate with theatrical audiences — it grossed $51 million on a $40 million budget, a far cry from Bay’s Transformers movies, or other, similar blockbusters — critics did take a shine to it, with many calling it the director’s best movie in years. Granted, most critics are downright scorched Earth on his other movies, so take that with a grain of salt. But still, if you’re looking for a gritty action movie that’s mostly set in an emergency vehicle, it’s either this, or Cop Car . Those are your choices, buddy. Take ’em or leave ’em.

Here’s the official summary from Peacock, in case you want to grab your bae and watch some Bay this evening:

In this action thriller directed by Michael Bay, veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman ), desperate for money, turns to his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal, End of Watch ) for help. A career criminal, Danny instead offers him a huge score. But when their heist goes awry, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop and EMT (Eiza González, Baby Driver ) onboard. Will and Danny must evade a city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape LA has ever seen.

But all that high octane action comes with a price steeper than an out-of-network hospital bill: you’ll need Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch Ambulance now. Actually, it’s probably way cheaper than that doctor’s bill… Premium is $4.99 a month, and Premium Plus is $9.99 a month. Still, you’re not going to watch Ambulance with a Free account, so get to it.

You can watch Abdul-Mateen II, Gyllenhaal, González, and the rest of the talented cast and crew’s heart-pounding hard work in Ambulance now, only on Peacock .