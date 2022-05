A family of seven is seeking help after a devastating house fire left their Annapolis home uninhabitable early this month, according to a GoFundMe page launched by friends. Caitlin and Drew Hall, along with their five young children, were safe after their home became engulfed in flames on Friday, May 20. Extensive fire damage, however, left them with nearly nothing as they did not have homeowners insurance, the fundraiser says.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO