There have been numerous occasions that I have been caught off guard due to an Amber Alert being activated on my phone. Most of the time it’s due to the fact that I am just not expecting it, but other times it’s because the alert seems to be so loud. One child here in the state of Texas is now suffering from ‘permanent hearing loss’ due to one of those Amber Alerts going off while he was wearing his Airpods and his family is now suing Apple because of the damage that was caused.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO