A suspect who was acquitted of the 2005 murder of former Georgia beauty queen Tara Grinstead has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for concealing her death.Ryan Duke, 36, was sentenced to the maximum term in Irwin County Superior Court on Monday and will be eligible for parole immediately for time served. On Friday, a jury in Irwin County found him not guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and burglary.Ms Grinstead, a 30-year-old popular high school teacher, vanished from her home in small town of Ocilla in 2005.Her disappearance baffled family, friends and investigators in her rural...

IRWIN COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO