KY mom was out running errands when she decided to buy a lottery ticket. She won $150K

“You won $150,000.”

That was the message on the display at a Speedway self-checkout in Florence, Ky., after a woman from Gallatin County scanned her winning Powerball ticket.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, according to a news release, told Kentucky Lottery officials she was thunderstruck by the experience.

“I just stood there staring at it,” she said of the display screen. “It went blank, so I scanned it again just to make sure. I checked it a third time, and this time took a picture because I knew my husband wasn’t going to believe me.”

According to the release sent by the lottery, the northern Kentucky woman was out running errands May 13 when she stopped at the Speedway on U.S. 42 in Florence to purchase a Powerball ticket.

She had a funny feeling she should, the woman said.

“I told myself that morning, ‘I have to stop in town to pick up the winning ticket,” she told lottery official, according to the release.

She said her first thought was, “I did it!”

The woman’s ticket matched the first four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize for the May 14 drawing.

Typically, the prize pays $50,000. However, the woman also chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature (which multiples any winnings on the ticket, barring the jackpot and second prize) by the Power Play number drawn. In this case, the number three.

“I don’t normally play Power Play, but my husband always does,” she said.

She went home to tell her husband and found him napping. He wasn’t fully awake when he looked at the picture and thought it was a $150 win.

“We’ve played for so many years. It feels good,” she said.

The release said after taxes, the woman received a check for $106,500. She told lottery officials she recently became a stay-at-home mom and the winnings are going to make their family more comfortable.

Speedway will also receive a $1,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the release said.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-426-2537. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

Do you have a question for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out the form below or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Loading…