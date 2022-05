WEST CHESTER, PA — A jury this week found 39-year-old Dijon Dupre of Philadelphia guilty of simple assault, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. The evidence presented at trial established that Dupre entered his former girlfriend’s Malvern home on May 31, 2021, and punched her in the face causing injury. The 39-year-old victim attempted to fight him off during the struggle by scratching him and throwing a lamp at him. At the time of the assault, the victim was on the phone with a friend who called 911 when the line went dead. Dupre threw the victim’s phone out the window when she tried to call the police.

