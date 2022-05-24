ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Going virtual hurts student career prospects

By Acoustical Society of America
Cover picture for the articleAs in-person scientific meetings and gathering have been replaced by virtual meetings during the pandemic, students and young professionals are seeing career fairs and networking events transition into remote experiences that simply lack the same impact as getting together. During the 182nd Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America...

