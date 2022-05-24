Air Quality Alert issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Northern Dona Ana County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY AND ON SUNDAY .An approaching upper level system will create stronger west to southwest winds Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Winds look to become gusty in the higher terrain locations as stronger winds aloft move over the area, especially over the Gila Region and Sacramento Mountains. Afternoon humidity values will remain in the single digits through the weekend as well, with overnight humidity recoveries struggling to make it over 30%. A very dry spring has led to extremely dry fuels over much of southern New Mexico and far west Texas. These critical fire weather conditions are expected to persist through the holiday weekend; with winds strengthening in the afternoon hours, afternoon humidity values remaining extremely dry, and overnight humidity recoveries hardly reaching 30%. Similar conditions are expected on Monday except the winds will be slightly weaker than they are this weekend. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Potentially stronger gusts in higher terrain areas. * HUMIDITY...5 to 10%. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please check with the local agencies for updated burn ban information.

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO