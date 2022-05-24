ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Hudson County joins Fleet Week: Helicopters to land in Lincoln Park West Thursday

By Ron Zeitlinger
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hudson County is making its debut as a Fleet Week host Thursday. Two United States Marine Corps helicopters will land at Lincoln Park West in Jersey City and perform...

www.nj.com

Comments / 2

Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County commemorates Memorial Day early at Veterans Memorial Park

NEWARK, NJ — On Tuesday, May 24, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Armed Forces Memorial in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park to commemorate Memorial Day. Laying a ceremonial wreath with the county executive were Deputy Chief of Staff William Payne; Commissioner Patricia Sebold; retired Navy and Naval Reservist Bill Squires from West Orange; Commissioner Len Luciano; U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill; county administrator Robert Jackson; Sheriff Armando Fontoura; Commissioner Tyshammie Cooper; register Juan Rivera; Commissioner Romaine Graham; surrogate Alturrick Kenney; Clarence Jackson from Disable American Veterans Chapter 3 in Newark; North Caldwell Mayor Joseph Alessi; Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Chief of Staff M. Teresa Ruiz; Essex County Juvenile Detention Center Director Dennis Hughes; Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin; and Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Anthony Cruz, Jersey City Activist, Deputy Mayor, Dept. Director, dies at 61

It is with great sadness that the Cruz family announces the death of our brother, Anthony Cruz, 61, of Jersey City on Thursday, May 26. Anthony’s career in public service spanned four decades and is exemplary in its length and breadth. His activism began in high school when he was part of student-led demonstrations calling for more Latino guidance counselors. As president of the Jersey City Tenants Union, he led a rent strike that exposed absentee landlords and slumlords, forcing action from city officials. He was a fighter for social and economic justice for communities of color and small businesspeople in Jersey City and Hudson County.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

County installs new traffic signal equipment at on Park Avenue

NEWARK, NJ — New traffic signal equipment was installed at the intersection of Park and Mount Prospect avenues in Newark on Wednesday, May 25. The improvements are part of a $6 million project to upgrade nine intersections along Park Avenue in Newark, East Orange and Orange. The intersection upgrades are part of the county’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure to enhance pedestrian and motor vehicle safety.
NEWARK, NJ
Thrillist

New Jersey Just Made All State Parks & Beaches Free to Enter All Summer

Prices are rising almost everywhere, so it's sure to be welcome news that at least something is getting cheaper this summer. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just announced that all state parks, beaches, forests, and recreational areas will waive entry fees all summer. Beginning this Memorial Day weekend, all visitors will be able to enter each of these areas without paying a dime. Anyone who has already purchased an annual state park pass will have it refunded.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
State
New York State
County
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Government
hobokengirl.com

Ideas for a Great Jersey City Staycation

While many of your friends might be headed down the shore this summer, there’s no need to have FOMO if you can’t make it. There are plenty of things to do right in Jersey City to have an excellent — and cost-effective — staycation. Luckily for you, we’ve planned it all out for you. Read on to get ideas for your next Jersey City staycation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fleet Week#Helicopters#County Executive#Hudson River#Parade#United States#The Marine Corps#Marines#The U S Navy
roi-nj.com

Lennar Corp. has 3 new communities now open in Morris and Passaic counties

With three new communities now open in Morris and Passaic counties, the future forecast for homebuilder Lennar Corp. is exceptionally bright. Lennar said it is building homes for all ages based on the need for housing in key New Jersey markets. And the best part — each home includes smart home technology and other exciting additions (i.e., quartz countertops, LED lighting, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, etc.) that most builders will charge extra for.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Commercial Observer

PacWest Lends $97M on Jersey City Apartment Project

Pacific Western Bank (PacWest) has supplied $97 million of construction debt for a transit-oriented multifamily development in Jersey City, Commercial Observer has learned. The bank provided the loan to Ursa Development Group and Fields Grade Development for the joint venture’s $150 million 336-unit project called The Devan along Jersey City’s border with Hoboken. BlueGate Partners’ Mark DeLillo arranged the transaction.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Upgrades are planned for Carteret’s Waterfront Park

There has been a lot of development in Carteret recently and it shows no signs of slowing down. Fueled by a variety of government grants, improvements have been made in infrastructure, transportation, performing arts and more. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, who represents Carteret, told TapInto.net,. “What the Borough of Carteret...
CARTERET, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

‘It was a disaster’ — 19 dogs rescued from old Paterson, NJ mansion

PATERSON — 19 dogs living in complete filth that were part of a puppy mill were removed from the once palatial Barbour Mansion on Tuesday. Police were called Tuesday to the 5.5-acre estate on 39th Street after a buyer reported seeing a squatter on the property. Officers from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and a representative of the buyer discovered four Dobermans and 15 German shepherds.
PATERSON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey City to add pedestrian plaza at Exchange Place (SLIDESHOW)

The renovation of Exchange Place Plaza to incorporate a pedestrian plaza is one step closer to reality as the former bus terminal recently received the go-ahead from the Jersey City planning board. In the works for the last three years, the idea of making improvements to the foot traffic area...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-U.S. Army reservist from N.J. found guilty in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — A former U.S. Army reservist described by prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer was convicted Friday of storming the U.S. Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, of Colts Neck, who worked a security contractor at Naval Weapons Station Earle...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County Pool and Spray Grounds to Open Saturday, May 28th

The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that the County run spray grounds and pool will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 28th. “Union County is home to several spray grounds and a pool that our residents can use during the hottest months of the year,” said Commissioner Chair Rebecca L. Williams. “We encourage residents of all ages to come out and enjoy these family friendly facilities as we begin the summer season.”
UNION COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Renovations Almost Finished Along Jersey City’s Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza

The process of revitalizing a car-free section of Newark Avenue finally has an end in sight as construction is chugging along on the last portion of the street. After years of planning and more than a few delays, the renovation of the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza kicked off last spring. Designed by Red Bank-based Maser Consulting, the $6.7 million project aims to create a more formal plaza to replace the green paint version that has been around since 2015.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
196K+
Followers
110K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy