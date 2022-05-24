Hudson County joins Fleet Week: Helicopters to land in Lincoln Park West Thursday

It is with great sadness that the Cruz family announces the death of our brother, Anthony Cruz, 61, of Jersey City on Thursday, May 26. Anthony’s career in public service spanned four decades and is exemplary in its length and breadth. His activism began in high school when he was part of student-led demonstrations calling for more Latino guidance counselors. As president of the Jersey City Tenants Union, he led a rent strike that exposed absentee landlords and slumlords, forcing action from city officials. He was a fighter for social and economic justice for communities of color and small businesspeople in Jersey City and Hudson County.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO