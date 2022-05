A personal injury accident was reported just after 8:00 am yesterday morning in Odon. The accident was reported at 11423 East 1200 North and involved a semi. According to a police report, the semi went off the road and into a ditch. The report also indicated the semi driver may have suffered a head injury. Several units were on scene to assist. The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital in Jasper for treatment.

15 HOURS AGO