Police investigate two shooting incidents in Springfield

At about 8:58 AM on Thursday May 26, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Drug Control Units from District C-6 (South Boston) and District B-2 (Roxbury) executed multiple search warrants at a residence in Dorchester. These warrants were applied for and granted out of West Roxbury District Court as part of an ongoing drug investigation. As a result, officers arrested the primary target of their investigation, Jelihun Tejeda-Feliz, 35, of Dorchester, while recovering approximately 63 grams of fentanyl, 33 grams of crack cocaine along with $2,486.00 in U.S. Currency along with other evidence.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO