Fort Myers police are looking for a man suspected of attempted theft May 19 at a Home Depot at The Forum. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, at around 3:45 p.m., a man was seen trying to steal numerous cable rolls and rolls of wire from the Home Depot located at 3405 Forum Blvd. He put the merchandise in a large tote bag and bypassed all points of sale without paying. After a loss prevention employee confronted him, the man ran toward the Home Depot parking lot and left the scene in a gray Lincoln Navigator.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO