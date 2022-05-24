Hospital: 2 dead after shooting at Uvalde, Texas, school

The country continues to try to come to grips with its latest mass shooting, this one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas on Wednesday that saw an 18-year-old gunman shoot and kill 19 children and two teachers after barricading himself inside a single classroom and, according to authorities, shooting anyone that was in his way. The gunman was later shot and killed by a border patrol officer. KAUS spoke with Dr. Joey Page, Superintendent of the Austin Public Schools who stated that the incident is a grim reminder for the district to remain vigilant and to review its procedures should such an incident take place here, and he added that the district has counselors and mental health staff on hand for students and faculty in every building in the district to help them if they need extra assistance…

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO