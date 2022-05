The Oregon Health Authority announced May 26 that it is in the process of distributing $517 million in new funding to behavioral health care providers. The agency said the money will go to three broad areas: $132 million in immediate one-time grants for the the retention and recruitment of staff at various providers; $155 million in higher rates for services to go into effect July 1; and $230 million for residential treatment and supportive housing services. That money is supposed to flow later this summer.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO