MSI just quietly announced the second QD-OLED gaming monitor

The 2022 Memorial Day sales have begun in earnest, bringing with them one of the best opportunities in the first half of the year to save hundreds if not thousands on big-ticket items like electronics and home appliances. There are a bunch of great Memorial Day refrigerator sales happening right now, but if you specifically need a new freezer, you’re also in luck. A dedicated freezer is great for large families, people who buy meat and produce in bulk, and anyone else who just needs a little extra storage for food (or other things), and all the big-box stores are slashing prices on freezers big and small for Memorial Day weekend. Whether you need a full-size free-standing freezer, a compact unit for your ice cream stash, or a chest freezer for your meat hoard, these Memorial Day freezer deals have you covered.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO