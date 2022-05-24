ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MSI just quietly announced the second QD-OLED gaming monitor

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputex 2022 is currently underway, showcasing a host of the latest computer technology, and the Taiwanese brand MSI has quietly announced a new 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide gaming panel monitor with a 175Hz refresh rate. This makes it the second QD-OLED gaming monitor to be announced so far — the...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED review: Tiny laptop, tons of power

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED feels modern in every sense of the word. It’s among the first laptops to use AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 chips, and it comes with a 16:10 OLED screen. Even more, Asus has shrunken down the chassis from the previous Zenbook S UX393 model into something even more sleek and trim.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

What is AMD Smart Access Storage?

AMD Smart Access Storage is a new Smart technology entering AMD’s lineup, alongside features like Smart Access Memory for graphics cards. We know very little about this technology right now, but AMD confirmed that it uses Microsoft DirectStorage to massively improve game loading times. We’ve already seen DirectStorage at...
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

AMD clarifies power usage limits of its next-gen AM5 CPUs (and why that’s important)

AMD released some of the first details about its upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors, 600-series chipsets, and the new AM5 CPU socket earlier this week. We learned that Ryzen 7000 chips will perform at least 15 percent faster than comparable Ryzen 5000 CPUs and that they'll require DDR5 RAM. We learned that all Ryzen 7000 chips will come with integrated RDNA2-based GPUs, though AMD still plans to offer a separate line of APUs with more capable integrated graphics for people who want to play games. And we found out some details about how PCIe 5.0 support will work for SSDs and GPUs.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Against all odds, crypto mining on Nvidia GPUs is back again

Despite Nvidia’s recent attempts to limit crypto mining on its GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards, GPU sellers and manufacturers have found a workaround — repurposing mobile cards into custom desktop versions. Such repurposed graphics cards offer the full mining power of a mobile Nvidia GPU, but they can...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msi#Oled#Gaming#Meg#Alienware#Computex#Taiwanese#Kvm
Digital Trends

Where to find the best Memorial Day freezer sales in 2022

The 2022 Memorial Day sales have begun in earnest, bringing with them one of the best opportunities in the first half of the year to save hundreds if not thousands on big-ticket items like electronics and home appliances. There are a bunch of great Memorial Day refrigerator sales happening right now, but if you specifically need a new freezer, you’re also in luck. A dedicated freezer is great for large families, people who buy meat and produce in bulk, and anyone else who just needs a little extra storage for food (or other things), and all the big-box stores are slashing prices on freezers big and small for Memorial Day weekend. Whether you need a full-size free-standing freezer, a compact unit for your ice cream stash, or a chest freezer for your meat hoard, these Memorial Day freezer deals have you covered.
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Dell revenue zooms past expectations on strong PC demand

May 26 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc beat revenue expectations for the ninth straight quarter on Thursday, as the PC maker saw robust demand for its computers and laptops as companies embrace a hybrid work model. The company also posted a 62% jump in quarterly profit as businesses continue to...
MARKETS
Digital Trends

Dell Memorial Day Sale 2022: Save on laptops, gaming PCs, and more

The Dell Memorial Day sale has begun and with it comes some amazing discounts on a wide range of laptops, gaming PCs, and gaming laptops. If you’re looking to buy a cheap laptop or keen to treat yourself to a high-end device, there’s something for everyone here Dell’s Memorial Day laptop sales. To help you figure out what’s best for you, we’ve picked out some of the key highlights so there’s sure to be something to appeal to you. But hurry — like most Memorial Day sales, the best Dell laptop deals won’t sit around.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Computers
Digital Trends

You can now buy an EVGA RTX 3090 Ti below MSRP

EVGA is now offering some pretty significant discounts on a large portion of its Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series lineup, including the beastly RTX 3090 Ti. Some of the discounts surpass $200, and certain variants of the RTX 3090 Ti are now selling below the MSRP, making it the perfect time to buy if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your GPU.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: In one of the largest tech deals ever struck, Broadcom will buy VMware for $61B

It’s Thursday, May 26, 2022, and we have a busy day of news on the site today. Here are the gems sparkling in the spotlight of our journalistic gaze. For later in the year, we’re pretty excited about this panel at TechCrunch Disrupt, where VCs will discuss how you can raise money when you’re not at one of the major tech hubs. We’re running a Memorial Day 2-for-1 deal, so you can get your ticket and bring a friend this weekend! — Haje and Christine.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Best Gaming Chairs

A comfortable place to sit when you play video games is not a luxury but a necessity. Poor support during long gaming sessions can lead to serious problems, and no one likes an aching back. Luckily, there’s no shortage of seating options for gaming. We’ve put together a list of the best gaming chairs with comfortable, ergonomic designs, top-notch support, and adjustable features.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Save $200 on this huge LG 82-inch TV at Best Buy for Memorial Day

You’re missing out if you’ve never watched a blockbuster on a big-screen, 4K TV before. Picking up one of these massive displays is a great way to get an immersive movie-viewing experience without making the drive to a theater. It’s a great time to buy one of these TVs since Best Buy has kicked off its Memorial Day TV sales early. You can get an 82-inch LG 4K TV for just $1,100, a huge $200 discount on the regular price of $1,300. Keep reading to learn why this is one of the best LG TV deals we’ve found all year.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Pro, laptop prices slashed for Memorial Day

Right now, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is the place to go for great deals on a variety of different Microsoft Surface laptops. With deep discounts on all manner of Surface laptops including the Surface Pro, Surface Go, and more, there’s something for every budget. Read on while we take you through the highlights from Best Buy’s unofficial Microsoft Surface Memorial Day sale.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 38-inch Alienware 4K gaming monitor is $750 off for Memorial Day

Your gaming PC should be paired with a decent monitor, or else you won’t be able to appreciate the graphics of modern video games. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to upgrade your current display, the good news is that Dell’s Memorial Day sales have started early, bringing with them all kinds of gaming monitor deals. For example, Dell has slashed the price of this 38-inch Alienware curved gaming monitor by $750 to $1,200, from its original price of $1,950.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple iPad Mini is $90 off at Amazon for Memorial Day 2022

Amazon has kicked off its Memorial Day sales early this year, starting with this amazing iPad discount that you can pick up today. If you’re looking for an excellent tablet with a compact form factor, you can’t do better than the latest Apple iPad Mini. It’s sleek, powerful, and dependable. Right now, you can pick up the 64GB iPad Mini on Amazon for just $409, a massive $90 discount on the regular price of $499. So if you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to buy an iPad, this is the time to buy. Keep reading to discover what makes the Apple iPad Mini so unique.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Google just enabled an awesome new feature in Google Docs

Google Docs includes a new feature as of Wednesday which will allow you to highlight more than one selection of text at once in order to perform formatting functions on text more efficiently. Google detailed on its Workspace Updates blog that users will be able to delete, copy, paste, and...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Only 501 Star Wars fans will get to own this limited-edition LG OLED TV

LG is producing a very limited Star Wars edition of its 65-inch C2 OLED Evo TV. Only 501 units will be produced and as yet, LG hasn’t said how much these TVs — which have a strong Darth Vader vibe — will cost, or when they will be available to purchase, saying simply that, “the TV will be available via LG.com with specific availability announced at a later date,” according to a press release. The announcement comes on the same day that the latest addition to the Star Wars franchise, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best fan-made Pokémon games

The Pokémon franchise has touched the lives of millions of gamers. The original games were unlike anything else on the market, creating a whole new genre of games focused on collecting and battling a swath of unique and interesting creatures. The main series games have undergone numerous graphical updates, introduced and removed new gameplay mechanics, and introduced hundreds of brand new Pokémon to the different regions. They’ve been inspirational to dozens of other developers to create games similar, but even fans have tried their hand at creating their own fan games.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Get a free Galaxy Watch when you buy a Galaxy Fold 3

Memorial Day sales are in full swing right now, and that includes Memorial Day phone sales. If you’d like to grab a deal on one of the best Android phones available, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just $700 with up to $1,100 in trade-in credit at Samsung right now, and perhaps the most enticing thing about it is you get a free Galaxy Watch 4 with your purchase. The Galaxy Watch 4 alone is a $250 value, and there are several options to bundle for free with your new Galaxy Z Fold 3. Inventory isn’t likely to last long with a Memorial Day deal like this going, so act quickly and click over to Samsung now.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy