The Washington Commanders have a plethora of capable running backs. In fact, that's the term coach Ron Rivera used to describe the room this week. Antonio Gibson figured to be Washington's lead back entering 2022, but the offseason saw the return of J.D. McKissic (who initially agreed to join the Bills before having second thoughts) and the addition of Alabama running back Brian Robinson. It doesn't end there, either: Washington also returns undrafted free agent Jaret Patterson, a runner who tied the Football Bowl Subdivision record for the most rushing touchdowns in a game with eight in 2020.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO