LEMOORE, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — A search and rescue crew from Naval Air Station Lemoore is being honored for heroism back during the Creek Fire. That helicopter crew of four saved 46 people and four dogs during the first days of the fire. The award they were given is such a high honor, it took two years to run up the ranks for approval.

LEMOORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO