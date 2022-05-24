National Writers Series: Summer 2022

The National Writers Series, a nonprofit organization based in Traverse City, Michigan, is ready to reveal the first two authors appearing in the Summer 2022 season.

On June 2nd, we’ll welcome New York Times Magazine writer Daniel Bergner for a discussion about his newest book The Mind and the Moon. That’s followed on June 16th by a conversation with executive coach Angie Morgan about her newest book Bet On You: How to Win With Risk.

Both of these events will take place at the City Opera House in downtown Traverse City. These conversations will focus on topics that we hope will have attendees walking away feeling more knowledgeable, better informed, and able to improve their lives in ways big and small.

“We are thrilled to have Daniel Bergner with us to share his story with us just a few days after Mental Health Awareness month. We’re looking forward to a thought-provoking conversation with guest host Rick Coates,” says Executive Director Amanda Ruud. “And June is a perfect time for a mid-year check-in on your goals and dreams, so we think hometown hero Angie Morgan is just the person we need to help us get back on track.”

More info on each author is below. In-person tickets can be purchased through the City Opera House while virtual/livestream tickets are available via the NWS site. High-resolution photography of both authors and books can be found here.