Business in Focus: Michigan Library Association

“MI Library is Now…” is the awareness campaign for the MI-83 ARPA Grant Project highlighting the essential nature and evolution of libraries to meet the needs of the public. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) designated $200 million in pandemic response funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). Michigan’s total allotment was just over $4 million. Funding for this project is provided in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library of Michigan, an agency of the Michigan Department of Education.

Project Purpose:

Through the MI-83 Project, public libraries in all 83 Michigan counties are eligible for increased digital eContent from Overdrive (digital distributor of eBooks, audiobooks, online magazines, and streaming video titles), and technology tools and equipment to help facilitate recovery from the economic and health effects of COVID-19

The purpose of this project is to enhance safe library services and programs available to the public of Michigan to further pandemic recovery efforts in our communities

Goals for the project:

To foster digital inclusion by connecting communities to online resources through provision of personal computing devices for public use

To provide resources to libraries to safely deliver services in their communities

What’s New:

Audio & e-Books – Overdrive content in education, health, job skills, and more

Online programs – New and improved virtual programming

Examples: Book clubs, author chats, community discussions, library instruction, informational sessions, guest lectures

Outdoor programs – Safe and fun programs outside

Examples: Storytimes, library and guest speakers, community theatre, local performing artists, award ceremonies

Chromebooks & Surface Pros – Computers for library and home checkout