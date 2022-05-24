ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mayor Sarno back at work after COVID quarantine

By Sy Becker
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno was back at work this week making public appearances now that his weeklong COVID-related quarantine was over.

Baystate Health reports 106 COVID-19 patients

The Mayor made his first post-covid appearance Monday, still wearing a mask, at the Habitat for Humanity house warming for Natasha Elders and her family, saying he followed protocols to the letter. Sarno reflected on what he had been through.

“About four or five days of fever, body aches, for sure a sore throat like a cold or a cough. But the isolation and quarantine was extremely important, hydrating was extremely important, even though I was home, I was working from home,” said Sarno.

As the mayor returned to his full schedule of public activities he saluted Mrs. Sarno for making certain he was tested more than once before being absolutely certain he could safely return to public life

NHPR

Springfield Pharmacy pilots community-based COVID-19 rapid test center

An on-demand rapid COVID-19 testing site has opened in Springfield, in what officials are calling the first of its kind in Massachusetts. Springfield Pharmacy, in the city's South End neighborhood, now has four antigen test machines that deliver results in 10 to 15 minutes. State Rep. Carlos González said such...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

Plans for marijuana growing operation derailed by Springfield City Council

A marijuana cultivation facility proposed in Springfield, Massachusetts has failed to gain a necessary permit from the City Council. The 33,000 square-foot, $20 million marijuana growing operation proposed in East Springfield was denied a special permit by the City Council. The project proposed by Page Cultivate LLC had caused controversy since it first surfaced almost a year ago – a controversy that has delayed the expansion of the burgeoning legal cannabis industry into the state’s third-largest city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
