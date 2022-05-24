ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How schools and the Biden administration are prioritizing student mental health

By Cory Turner
kunm.org
 4 days ago

Schools and the federal government are trying to provide the kinds of mental health support that many families either can't find, or can't afford. Min Xian is a reporter...

www.kunm.org

Related
kunm.org

Wildfire HEROs provide disaster resilience in their communities

In northern New Mexico communities hard-hit by wildfires, “Health Extension Regional Officers - or HEROs - from the University of New Mexico are working to connect people to the resources they need. They’re part of UNM’s Office for Community Health. KUNM’s Jered Ebenreck spoke with one HERO, Raymond Sanchez, who’s the Director of Montañas del Norte Area Health Education Center at Luna Community College. He grew up in Las Vegas, and the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire forced him to evacuate his offices at the Community College at 3 a.m. on May 3rd.
LAS VEGAS, NM
kunm.org

Barbara Lee: speaking truth to power

Sat. 5/28 12:00p. Carol Boss speaks with documentary filmmaker, Abby Ginzberg, whose film tells the complex story of beloved California congresswoman Barbara Lee, a steadfast voice for human rights, peace and economic and racial justice. She was the lone vote in opposition to the broad authorization of military force following the September 11th attacks. In 2001, she issued a strident warning in the House of Representatives: “Let us not become the evil we deplore.” They also talk about the many challenges Barbara Lee faced early in her life and how the poverty, racism, and domestic violence she witnessed formed her deep convictions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kunm.org

Some NM voters to cast primary ballots for new districts

With the 2022 New Mexico primary approaching on June 7, early voting is underway. It's the first election since state lawmakers redrew voting districts for the U.S. House, state Legislature and Public Education Commission last year. All three U.S. congressional districts are now Democratic-leaning, though the northern 3rd District, represented...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
IDAHO STATE

