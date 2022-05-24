Sniper Elite 5 Release Date: When is Sniper Elite 5 Coming Out?

EA has decided that to make Velan Studios’ Knockout City’s population alive and active, the game has to go free-to-play. After fumbling and failing to make any mainstream breakthroughs for a year now, EA has made the decision to make the dodgeball-based 3v3 multiplayer game free-to-play. Knockout City hasn’t made enough buzz to attract migrants, and the game has been rather lackluster over the past year. Hence, the game will now be free-to-play as soon as Season 6 rolls out, which is on June 1, 2022. Upon going free-to-play, the game will leave EA Play. Players who already purchased the game or got the game when it was offered through PS+ would be able to receive a Loyalty Royalty Bundle, which contains exclusive legendary cosmetics, XP boosts, and in-game currency. It also appears that players will be able to play Knockout City online whether or not they are subscribed to the PS+ service.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO