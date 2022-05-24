ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sniper Elite 5 Release Date: When is Sniper Elite 5 Coming Out?

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you know that the Sniper Elite 5 Release Date is coming soon? Check out what you can as get as your Sniper Elite 5 Pre-Order Bonus. Sniper Elite 5 will be coming out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on March 26, 2022. The game...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cyberpunk 2077 leak suggests CDR will scale back on DLC plans

Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red has had months of controversy due to its long development cycle and botch launch, as the game was initially riddled with bugs, and glitches and generally presented an underwhelming game that failed to live up to the hype surrounding it. While things have gotten better for the game over the years with several patches and updates, Cyberpunk 2077 still missed the mark of creating that immersive experience that fans of the cyberpunk theme were looking. CD Projekt Red announced several months back that they had several plans to continuously update the game with new content such as expansions and DLC, but new information has come out, suggesting that CDPR’s plans may be scaled back to a tremendous degree.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Knockout City goes free-to-play with the launch of Season 6

EA has decided that to make Velan Studios’ Knockout City’s population alive and active, the game has to go free-to-play. After fumbling and failing to make any mainstream breakthroughs for a year now, EA has made the decision to make the dodgeball-based 3v3 multiplayer game free-to-play. Knockout City hasn’t made enough buzz to attract migrants, and the game has been rather lackluster over the past year. Hence, the game will now be free-to-play as soon as Season 6 rolls out, which is on June 1, 2022. Upon going free-to-play, the game will leave EA Play. Players who already purchased the game or got the game when it was offered through PS+ would be able to receive a Loyalty Royalty Bundle, which contains exclusive legendary cosmetics, XP boosts, and in-game currency. It also appears that players will be able to play Knockout City online whether or not they are subscribed to the PS+ service.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Yager's latest will hit full release in June with a proper first season

The latest from Spec Ops: The Line developers Yager is a PvPvE shooter royale, of a kind. Players versus players versus alien monsters, that's the pitch for upcoming game The Cycle: Frontier, where teams of prospectors drop to the surface of an alien world to mine precious resources before rushing to a dropship to escape with their loot intact. It's a formula that Yager has been testing for a few years now, and it'll properly release in June of this year, with a preseason starting on June 8th before the proper launch and Season 1 on June 22nd.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

SD Gundam G Generation Eternal announced for mobile

A new SD Gundam game is coming soon to mobile, as Bandai Namco announced the arrival of SD Gundam G Generation Eternal. A new SD Gundam game called SD Gundam G Generation Eternal is coming both to Android and iOS. The announcement came during last week’s Gundam Game Fest, which also featured the upcoming Gundam Evolution multiplayer arena shooting game and Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2, which is also a multiplayer team-based action game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sniper Elite#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Allied#Nazis#Invasion
ClutchPoints

Palworld is a Pokemon-like game that brings out the big guns

What is Palworld? Palworld is an upcoming open-world action adventure game that has Pokemon-like monster collection mechanics, but with guns. Palworld is an upcoming open-world multiplayer survival crafting game set to come out this 2022. In this game, players befriend and collect mysterious Pokemon-like creatures called “Pals,” fighting, building, farming, and working in factories alongside them. Palworld is being developed by Pocket Pair, a video game studio that previously developed another open-world multiplayer survival crafting game but with fewer pocket monsters features – Craftopia. So, at least they have the groundwork for open-world multiplayer survival crafting games already covered. But is the game itself going to be just fine?
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

FromSoftware is finally fixing Dark Souls servers on PC

After almost half a year, FromSoftware has finally addressed the looming Dark Souls servers issue for PC players. Back in January, community hackers discovered an exploit in Dark Souls 3 that compromised players’ save files and personal information. Initially ignored by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, the hackers forced the publisher’s hand by live-streaming the use of the exploit, bringing more attention to the issue. With this, Bandai Namco officially addressed the issue. As the PvP servers for both Dark Souls 3 and Dark Souls: Remastered for PC used similar code and the exploit could have been used for either game, Bandai Namco decided to temporarily deactivate these Dark Souls servers. At the time, fans were relieved, but also worried – FromSoftware didn’t specify a timeline, and it was only less than a month to go before FromSoftware was to release Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia Release Date

Immerse in the Iberian culture as we go deep into the Spanish peninsula’s turf. Here is when the CK3 Fate of Iberia release date will be. Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia Release Date: May 31, 2022. Fate of Iberia arrives as Crusader Kings 3’s second flavor pack on...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Splatoon 3 introduces a new band: Front Roe

Front Roe is just the second new band introduced by Nintendo that will be part of the Splatoon 3 world and lore. Lore is pretty important in games, and it looks like Nintendo has got some very big plans for the third installment of the Splatoon series. The Big N has been slowly building up the game since its reveal earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
Country
France
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
ClutchPoints

A Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series is coming

A Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series will be coming sometime soon – but details about the upcoming adaptation are still elusive. Within a new investor presentation deck Sony prepared, the media goliath revealed that a Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series is currently in development. However, the deck itself is more of a flex deck – showcasing Sony’s performance as a media giant, showing off all the shows, films, and series, that Sony has produced. Hence, all of the contents of the presentation deck were devoid of any details, and hence we are now driven thirsty down to a drought for information.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gets Official Trailer

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to the critically-acclaimed single-player game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal Kestis is back this 2023 as the sequel to the next chapter in the Star Wars Jedi saga returns for another game. This time, it’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In the new official trailer revealed by the EA Star Wars channel on Youtube, we saw Cal battling an unnamed Pau’an Sith Lord that many fans believe to be the Grand Inquisitor, as well as a man with long, silver hair floating inside a Bacta Tank. The events of Survivor take place five years after Fallen Order, where we last saw the young Jedi apprentice escaping by the hair of his teeth away from a very imposing Darth Vader.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
164K+
Followers
94K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy