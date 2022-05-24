ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bacon topping recalled because it can be contaminated with metal

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon topping products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with metal.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall was initiated after Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. received a customer complaint reporting they found metal in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions.

The products were produced on various dates between February 1 to February 23 of 2022 and March 3 through March 5 of 2022. The recall includes the following products:

  • 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.
  • 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.
  • 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.
  • 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.
  • 5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”

The recalled products have the establishment number EST. 27384 inside the FSIS mark of inspection. The items were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide. The FSIS warns that some of the product may have been used to produce other products.

The FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or found at distributor and retail locations. Anyone with the products is urged not to consume them. Additionally, distributors and retailers are urged not to sell these products. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can contact Smithfield Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-844-342-2596.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Donny Parks
3d ago

1 customer complaint causes a meat plant to shut? This has never happened this way and the CDC is part of the covering up of what is going on in this world.

