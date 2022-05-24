ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Goldschmidt extends hitting streak to 15 games on rare walkoff grand slam

By Joey Schneider
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – With just one swing of the bat Monday night, Paul Goldschmidt accomplished two feats that might be tough for the average MLB hitter.

Tenth inning, 3-3 tie, bases loaded, two outs. The stakes were pretty close to a scenario that a kid may draw up when playing baseball in the backyard, and Goldschmidt delivered. He sparked the fireworks at Busch Stadium with a walkoff grand slam , lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The grand slam also extended Paul Goldschmidt’s active hitting streak to 15 games, a timely blast after being held hitless in his first four at-bats of the game. Goldschmidt’s longest hitting streak is 26 games, which he reached with the Arizona Diamondbacks between the 2013-14 seasons.

In more ways than one, Goldschmidt’s grand slam proved historic. With the Boston Red Sox clubbing a walkoff grand slam on Sunday, it marked the first time that MLB had walkoff grand slams hit on consecutive days since 2018, according to ESPN .

Coincidentally, prior to Monday, the Cardinals’ most recent walkoff grand slam also came against the Blue Jays. Goldschmidt’s former teammate Matt Carpenter delivered a walkoff grand slam in a weekday matinee on April 27, 2017.

According to Baseball Almanac , prior to the 2022 season, there were more than 200 instances of a player hitting a walkoff grand slam since 1876. Dozens have happened with their teams tied in the ninth inning or extra innings, including Goldschmidt’s and Carpenter’s blasts. Only a small handful, 30 total, are considered an ultimate grand slam, when a player picks up a game-winning, bases-loaded blast while their team is behind in the score.

The grand slam is part of one of Goldschmidt’s strongest months since joining the Cardinals in 2019. During his 15-game hitting streak, he has picked up 28 hits, 12 doubles, 5 home runs and 22 RBI. According to Stats Perform , a sports data and analytics company, he is the only player to accomplish all of those marks amid a 15-game hitting streak.

Add in the potential of Gold Glove defense, Goldschmidt could quietly be building an early case for MVP consideration. Goldschmidt and the Cardinals wrap up a two-game series with the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Community Policy