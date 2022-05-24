Explained: Which Vikings Rookies Can Have Immediate Impact

Minnesota Aurora FC started their existence with a bang on Thursday night as an announced sellout crowd of 5,600 watched their first ever game in the brand-new USL W League. The Aurora would draw the Green Bay Glory 1-1 at TCO Stadium, the centerpiece of the Minnesota Vikings practice facility. But the result was secondary on a night that showed the potential of women’s soccer, even at the pre-professional level, to make a major impact in the U.S. “There was a lot of crying yesterday,” Aurora president and co-founder Andrea Yoch told Pro Soccer Wire. “At the beginning, we knew our families would...

