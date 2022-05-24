ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Explained: Which Vikings Rookies Can Have Immediate Impact

By Dustin Baker
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 58 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode...

vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

1 undrafted free agent who will make the Vikings’ 2022 roster

The Minnesota Vikings have done a solid job at generating a talented team to compete in the NFC North. They have impressive offensive weapons in Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook while the defense has slowly improved as well. Even so, this franchise could use a boost from its rookie class. For that reason, we take a look at one undrafted free agent who will make the Vikings’ 2022 roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Minnesota Aurora FC show how lower-league women’s soccer can thrive in the U.S.

Minnesota Aurora FC started their existence with a bang on Thursday night as an announced sellout crowd of 5,600 watched their first ever game in the brand-new USL W League. The Aurora would draw the Green Bay Glory 1-1 at TCO Stadium, the centerpiece of the Minnesota Vikings practice facility. But the result was secondary on a night that showed the potential of women’s soccer, even at the pre-professional level, to make a major impact in the U.S. “There was a lot of crying yesterday,” Aurora president and co-founder Andrea Yoch told Pro Soccer Wire. “At the beginning, we knew our families would...
MINNESOTA STATE
411mania.com

Gable Steveson’s Coach Says He’d Like to Return to Wrestling At University of Minnesota

According to Gable Steveson’s college wrestling coach, the WWE star-to-be is interested in returning to wrestle for the school if it can be worked out. Steveson is signed to WWE and was named the winner of his second Dan Hodge Trophy in March, and he was believed to have retired after he win the NCAA Heavyweight National Championship for a second time that month.
WWE
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy