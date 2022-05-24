WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning shooting, robbery
westseattleblog.com
6 days ago
Information on both of these incidents early this morning is from Seattle Police preliminary summaries:. SHOOTING: Someone got shot east of The Junction but police didn’t hear about it until after the victim showed up at a Burien hospital, according to this summary:. (At 2:30 am today), a...
Another stolen vehicle to watch for – Marina sent the photos and report:. My black ‘99 Subaru Forester was stolen near the Farmers’ Market around Genesee and 40th yesterday while I was working. License plate CAU3434.
My 2021 maroon Toyota RAV4 was stolen from my house in the 3000 block of 62nd Ave SW, Alki area, last night, 5/27/22. WA license CAX-6565. Last seen parked in the alley at about 11:30 last night. I went to take the trash out today around noon and found that it was missing. SPD report # 22-134944.
House was broken into on the lower half of Fairmount Ave SW between Friday and noon today. Heirloom and new jewelry. Chloe small clutch purse, a few other purses and belts of value. Black bike (don’t remember the model number). This bike was left next to the shed, likely...
Though the “zero” in Vision Zero is not yet in sight, the program’s coordinator remains hopeful. Her presentation led off this month’s meeting of the West Seattle Transportation Coalition, which also spotlighted a local bicycling group, and ended with some decisions about WSTC’s future. VISION...
Day two of the holiday weekend – here’s our list:. ROAD-WORK ALERTS: If not postponed by weather, SDOT plans to be repaving at the entrance to the eastbound low bridge (details here). VFW POPPIES: The West Seattle VFW plans to be back at Admiral Safeway (2622 California SW)...
8:03 PM: Up for sunset whale-watching? Kersti Muul sends word that transient orcas are passing West Seattle, northbound in the ferry lanes off Fauntleroy right now. 8:10 PM: Update from Kersti – they’re now passing Lowman Beach.
(WSB photo, Sunday at Forest Lawn) Washington State Ferries: See today’s schedules here. SDOT’s map with cameras and alerts from around the city is here. Usually not a big holiday for changed business hours but we’ve heard from two: Circa (2605 California SW) is open for breakfast/lunch today but closed for dinner; C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 7 am-6 pm.
A few late additions to our daily events list today, including this: The crew from the West Seattle VFW is at Admiral Safeway (2622 California SW) with Memorial Day poppies, by donation. Here’s the story behind the poppies – tracing back a century. If you miss them today, they’ll be back 9 am-noon tomorrow (Sunday, May 29th).
As we begin the holiday weekend, here’s what’s happening locally:. ROAD-WORK ALERTS: Three SDOT projects are planned today – repaving at the entrance to the eastbound low bridge (details here), flashing-beacon work at 17th Ave SW and SW Henderson St., and in South Park, work on 14th Avenue South and South Cloverdale to install reflective bands around signal heads.
Three and a half years ago, Mallika Siddiq took over the space at 4547 California SW that had for 50 years been home to Terjung’s Studio of Gifts. First she opened Lika Love Boutique in November 2018; then a year ago she added the speakeasy-style bar In The Heart to the back of the space. Today, she announced both will close in two weeks. Siddiq told WSB via email, “June 12th is our last day. Everything must go. We are selling our merchandise, fixtures, furniture, and bar ware.” As for why she’s closing: “The obvious reason – it has been very difficult to run a small business during and even after the pandemic, Financially it makes the most sense.” Before opening Lika Love as a bricks-and-mortar boutique – first in a brief previous Junction location, then in Morgan Junction, and then the current space – Siddiq was mostly mobile, with a Lika Love fashion truck. So what’s she doing next? “I honestly have no plans for the first time in many years. I am taking time off to do the things I love, spending quality time with the people I love, and travel.”
American flags line the heart of the West Seattle Junction again this Memorial Day, placed this morning by volunteers of all ages:. In the photo above is the Blunk family, who not only volunteered to help with the flags, but also are among the donors who covered the cost of a flag in the Junction Association‘s flag-funding drive.
Another veterans’ organization is offering Memorial Day poppies as a fundraiser. Here’s the announcement we received this morning from Keith Hughes, American Legion Post 160 commander:. The American Legion will have Poppies at the American Legion Hall at 3618 SW Alaska St on Sunday and Monday, 10 am...
If the student(s) in your household don’t have summer plans finalized yet, here’s an invitation:. Hoops4Life is back in full swing with 4 sessions at Seattle Lutheran HS this summer!. Hoops4Life is a high-quality basketball/life skills camp in its 25th year here in West Seattle. 9 am-4 pm...
Another summer event that’s coming back for the first time since the last pre-pandemic summer is the kids’ fishing derby presented by the West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club. They’ll be at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) with a portable pond full of fish 8 am-11 am next Saturday (June 4th)> They bring the rods and bait too – all you have to bring is the kid(s), up to age 14. No fishing experience or pre-registration required. The club’s been presenting this free event since 1934.
Comments / 0