V for Victory trees planted at Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic moment this afternoon at Springfield’s Forest Park was forever calling attention to the city’s legendary WWII tree planting that spelled out V for Victory.

Mayor Domenic Sarno did the honors, unfurling the stars and stripes on a giant donated flagpole on a hillside overlooking Forest park where the V for Victory Hemlock trees once grew during WWII.

The flag overlooks Porter Lake in the park and will be a reminder to visitors showing a simple act of patriotism has spanned the decades, recognizing the wartime contributions of the greatest generation.

Patrick Sullivan, Director of Springfield Parks, Buildings, and Recreational Management said, “It’s so important that we honor the history of this park, and this was a big part of the history, the V for victory and that’s what we’re proud of, when we can restore what was in the park. They’re going to read about men and women who sacrificed for their country.”

Patrick Sullivan said so many people who never knew of Springfield’s V For Victory tree plantings will learn what made the patriotic gesture so memorable.

