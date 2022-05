The city of Bayonne is gearing up the return of it’s annual Memorial Day Parade for the first time since 2019. This comes nearly three years later, due to the parade being cancelled in 2020 and 2021. And it was almost permanently cancelled due to lack of support and participation. However, the city took over the planning of the parade. The committee is now chaired by Pete Amadeo, Supervisor of Recreation.

