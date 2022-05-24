Fire Weather Watch issued for Grand Staircase by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 497 AND 498 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

