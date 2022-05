The Chicago White Sox have designated Dallas Keuchel for assignment and these two teams should get involved in any MLB rumors to sign him once he is released. The Chicago White Sox slid a pink slip into Dallas Keuchel’s locker on Saturday when they decided enough was enough. The veteran lefty was designated for assignment following a 2-5 start to the season complete with an ugly 7.88 ERA. The next phase is for MLB rumors to emerge about where he could pitch next.

