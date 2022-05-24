Fire wrecks apartments in Waverly

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) — Shoppers at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads were asked to leave after an incident caused concern, Saturday afternoon. According to state police, around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads for a possible report of an active shooter. Troopers later determined that there were no reports of […]
A drive-by shooting earlier this month in South Carolina left a 6-year old boy dead. The vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting was involved in an accident in Geneva and then located in Palmyra. Ontario County Sheriff Deputies say the boy was shot and killed on May 13th. Wayne...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was called to a motor vehicle crash late Saturday morning on N Goodman Street near Randolph Street in Rochester. Officers said a vehicle crashed into a building and caused minor damages to the building. After the crash, a fight took place. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man from […]
New updates have been released from the Ithaca Police Department regarding the shooting that took place Friday afternoon. The suspect is currently on the run. Police say that around 3:04 p.m. officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the Ithaca Fire Department in the 300 Block of W. State/MLK […]
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police released the name of the Corning woman who died in a motorcycle-vehicle crash on River Road Thursday morning. New York State Police responded to an accident between a motorcycle and an SUV on River Road around 11:58 a.m. on May 26. Police said Lorie Woodruff, 59, was traveling east when […]
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, head-on crash that has left a Canton man dead. Authorities say 68-year-old Stephen Rockwell driving South on Front Street in New Albany Township shortly at 12:41 p.m. May 25 when a car driven by 63-year-old Gerald Cummiskey of New Albany, that was traveling North attempted to turn onto Hatch Hill Road and crossed into the path Rockwell’s vehicle and was hit, head-on.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for allegedly entering several sheds in Elmira to steal property, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Danielle McCormick has been indicted on charges related to two burglaries in the month of April. The indictment states that on April 23, McCormick entered a shed on Elm […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Elmira man who was arrested multiple times in a matter of days in separate counties. Jackson D. Welfel, 23, of Elmira was initially arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on May, 25, following an alleged retail theft. Police say […]
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Bradford County teen has been sentenced to incarceration after his March weapons arrest. Briar Wright, 19, of Sayre, Pa. was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility. The release from the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office states that Wright will be incarcerated for 14 months, 11 months, 215 […]
MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall. According to a press release from NYSP, a 2005 Subaru being operated by 32-year-old David G. Specht from Utica was traveling southbound on Route 12 around 10:43 a.m. on May 25. The accident occurred when the Subaru crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly apartment building was heavily damaged after a fire that was reported early this morning. Calls for the fire at the Iron Kettle Apartments on Chemung Street came in at approximately 6 a.m., with multiple fire departments from across the region responding. Photos of the scene show that the center […]
ARMENIA TOWNSHIP, PA (WENY) -- An investigation into an accidental death is underway in Bradford County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were called out to a home on Mountain Avenue in Armenia Township around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say the caller told police that a lawn tractor was laying on its side near the edge of a pond.
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – An unauthorized individual entered Elmira High School on Thursday morning. This caused anxiety among parents, who are wondering how this person was even able to get in. “If somebody had any kind of weapon and walked into that school, so many children are at risk, and for this to happen right […]
An Endicott man will serve up to three years in New York State Prison for cleaning a local laundromat out of some hard-earned money. Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak, in announcing the sentencing for 36-year-old Aaron Lown, said under New York State Law, the incident was considered a non-violent crime but “There is no minor crime if you are the victim.”
NEW ALBANY, Pa. (WETM) — State Police in Towanda confirmed a fatal crash on route 220 near New Albany. The crash was confirmed at around 1:40 p.m. Police have not released any more details beyond that the accident was fatal and that the County Coroner was called to the scene. It is the third fatal […]
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult in connection with a shooting in Scranton that happened Monday. Scranton Police were called to the 400 block of Orchard Street on Monday for reports of a shooting incident. Police say they have identified the shooter and supplier of the handgun as […]
STEUBEN- The woman who was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Wednesday after colliding with a log truck is lucky to be alive, authorities say. At some time shortly after 10:00 a.m., Oneida County Emergency Dispatchers received calls about a wreck involving a log truck and a smaller car on State Route 274, town of Steuben.
According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Bennett turned herself in as of May 27, 2022. Jessica A. Bennett is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Bennett is wanted for misuse of a food stamps electronic device. A class A misdemeanor. Bennett knowingly used another person benefit card. Bennett is charged is also charged with petit larceny.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison woman currently in jail has been charged with damaging property in the facility, the Sheriff’s Office said. Tianna Decker, 26, was arrested after Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an inmate breaking a window in the County Jail. According to the arrest report, […]
