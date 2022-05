The 71-year-old graduate who made headlines early this month after going back to school to become a teacher is already putting his degree to good use. Leroy Harley has worked many jobs throughout his life. But it took 69 years for the South Carolina native to realize his true passion for teaching. Now with his master’s degree from the University of South Carolina’s Transition to Teaching program, Harley is serving his local community in more ways than one.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO