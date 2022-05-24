ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day in Jacksonville to benefit Wolfson Children’s Hospital

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
Dunkin Donuts Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day (Dunkin Donuts)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Wednesday, $1 from every iced coffee bought at participating Dunkin’ locations in Jacksonville goes toward helping kids at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The special occasion takes place on Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day as part of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation which strives to bring joy to children at local hospitals.

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin’ Senior Field Marketing Manager.

There are a variety of iced coffees that qualify for the charity event, with dairy and nondairy options available along with customizable flavors and sweeteners. Cold-brew and Nitro cold brew are excluded.

“We want our guests to know that their purchase of an iced coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in our communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America,” Gaston said.

St. Johns County offers free Memorial Day Weekend beach shuttles

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest holiday weekends on St. Johns County’s beaches, so to reduce traffic congestion, St. Johns County Beach Services is offering two free shuttles. STORY: 2022 disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins today in Florida. The St. Johns...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Pet Expo is this weekend

Cool Zoo, an interactive and educational wildlife travel exhibit, which features hands-on encounters with exotic animals, is hosting the 2022 Jacksonville Pet Expo, North Florida’s Largest Pet Expo. Cool Zoo will present Jacksonville, FL with a one-of-a-kind, animal experience for pet lovers and exotic hobbyists alike. It is free to attend. Pets are welcome with a $5 entry fee per pet. Pets must be leashed at all times.
VIDEO: Group targeting women in grocery stores

Jacksonville, Fl — A crime ring in Nassau County is targeting women, and now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the word out before it’s too late. At least five people are involved. Ten different agencies in Florida and Georgia are involved in the investigations, with over 30 incidents reported so far.
