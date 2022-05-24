Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day in Jacksonville to benefit Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Dunkin Donuts Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day (Dunkin Donuts)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Wednesday, $1 from every iced coffee bought at participating Dunkin’ locations in Jacksonville goes toward helping kids at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The special occasion takes place on Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day as part of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation which strives to bring joy to children at local hospitals.

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin’ Senior Field Marketing Manager.

There are a variety of iced coffees that qualify for the charity event, with dairy and nondairy options available along with customizable flavors and sweeteners. Cold-brew and Nitro cold brew are excluded.

“We want our guests to know that their purchase of an iced coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in our communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America,” Gaston said.

