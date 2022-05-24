Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers
(THE ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Southern Baptist leaders say they will release a secret list of hundreds of pastors and church-affiliated staff members accused of sexual abuse.
The announcement comes two days after a scathing 288-page report by Guidepost Solutions that detailed how the committee mishandled sex abuse allegations and stonewalled numerous survivors.
Administrators also say they will look into revoking retirement benefits for committee staffers who were involved in the cover-up.ALSO ON WJBF: Evans man sentenced to multiple life terms in federal prison for child sex trafficking
Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers.
One of the key recommendations of the report is to create an “Offender Information System.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0