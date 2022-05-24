ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

(THE ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Southern Baptist leaders say they will release a secret list of hundreds of pastors and church-affiliated staff members accused of sexual abuse.

The announcement comes two days after a scathing 288-page report by Guidepost Solutions that detailed how the committee mishandled sex abuse allegations and stonewalled numerous survivors.

Administrators also say they will look into revoking retirement benefits for committee staffers who were involved in the cover-up.

Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers.

One of the key recommendations of the report is to create an “Offender Information System.”

