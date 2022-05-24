Red Flag Warning issued for San Rafael Swell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 15:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colorado River Basin RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 203 BELOW 6000 FEET, 207, 290, 291, 292, 293 BELOW 9500 FEET, 294 BELOW 9000 FEET AND 295, AS WELL AS UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 6500 FEET AND 290 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 291, 292, 295, AND 490 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 291 Northern San Juan Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.

GRAND COUNTY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO