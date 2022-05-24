Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM PDT/MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Esmeralda, central Nye County and Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.

ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO