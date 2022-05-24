ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes Film Festival, born out of war, grapples with Ukraine

By JAKE COYLE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DU2Gs_0fozR72K00
1 of 7

CANNES, France (AP) — The war in Ukraine took a starring role on the opening night of the 75th Cannes Film Festival and it has rarely been far out of frame since.

The parties have continued nonstop, as has the red-carpet frenzy. But throughout the French Riviera spectacular has run a discourse about the role of cinema in wartime. Movie screens have lit up with footage from the front lines and films with trenchant meaning in relationship to the conflict.

Sergei Loznitsa, one of Ukraine’s most acclaimed filmmakers, was putting the finishing touches on his documentary “The Natural History of Destruction” when Russian invaded Ukraine in February. The film, which premiered Monday in Cannes, uses extensive archival footage to depict the Allied bombing campaign of Germany during World War II. The question at the heart of the film, inspired by W.G. Sebald’s 1999 book of the same name, is about the morality of targeting civilian populations in times of war.

With Russian bombs falling on maternity hospitals, theaters and other places crowded with sheltering civilians, “The Natural History of Destruction” transformed into a film less about the past than the present.

“It became clear that the lessons of 80 years ago haven’t been learned,” said Loznitsa in an interview. “It seems possible for us as humans to be thrown back 80 years to the stage where all these atrocities and terrible things were possible.”

“If we want to remain human, we need to stop this,” added Loznitsa, the director of “Donbass” and “Babi Yar.” “This should not be acceptable to a civilized society.”

The Cannes Film Festival was born out of war. The start of World War II forced the postponement of the inaugural festival, in 1939. Cannes was initially conceived as a counter to the Venice Film Festival, which had then fallen under the influence of Mussolini and Hitler.

This year’s festival has unspooled against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, and sometimes in spite of it. Sit-ins haven’t replaced late-night soirees on the Croisette, nor has attention wavered substantially from the parade of stars posing in front of barricades of photographers. Jet fighters have been airborne here, but only to promote Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” After two years of pandemic, Cannes has very eagerly gotten back to frolicking in the Cote d’Azur sun.

On opening night last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy challenged filmmakers to take up the mantle of Charlie Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator” and “demonstrate that the cinema of our time is not silent.” And in the days that have followed, the role of cinema while thousands are dying in Ukraine has been an ongoing dialogue — and Cannes has been a platform for protest.

One woman burst onto the red carpet and shed her clothes to reveal the Ukrainian flag painted on her torso, blood drawn on her body and the message “Stop raping us.”

On Wednesday, the producers of the Ukrainian film “Butterfly Vision,” by Maksym Nakonechny, wore t-shirts with an image of an explosion on the front that read “Sensitive Content: Russians kill Ukrainians. Do you find it offensive and disturbing to talk about this genocide?”

“War is about killing people. It’s about destroying everything,” said Kirill Serebrennikov, a Russian filmmaker who has fled his homeland after several years of home arrest and travel ban. “Art is always against war.”

The very presence of Serebrennikov, who premiered the period drama “Tchaikovsky’s Wife,” at Cannes has been much debated. His film was partly financed by Russian oligarch and former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovitch. Cannes’ artistic director, Thierry Fremaux, acknowledged on the eve of the festival that he had wrestled with the decision but ultimately decided to screen “Tchaikovsky’s Wife” since the film took funding from Abramovitch before sanctions were enacted, and because Serebrennikov challenges state propaganda.

Cannes, a kind of Olympics for film, elected to ban Russian delegates and Russians with ties to the Kremlin. In most years, the yachts of Russian oligarchs are a regular presence off the Cannes shores.

In Ruben Ostlund’s social satire “Triangle of Sadness” (one of the films competing for Cannes’ Palme d’Or), Woody Harrelson plays a Marxist yacht captain who drunkenly debates politics with a Russian oligarch.

“I’m an anarchist,” Harrelson told reporters. “I’m the kind of guy who thinks it’s abominable when a superpower with all this military might and with no provocation attacks a country.”

Tilda Swinton, who stars with Idris Elba in George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” an expansive modern fairy tale about the nature of storytelling, drew a pointed parallel between propaganda and the diverse perspectives of fiction.

“The thing that’s dangerous is when you have only one story,” said Swinton. “It’s when people can’t hear any other stories that things go down the tubes very fast.”

Other films were more directly connected with the war. Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed last month in Ukraine. His fiancée Hanna Bilobrova brought the footage he shot out of Ukraine and, with editors, assembled the documentary “Mariupolis 2.” Introducing the film, Bilobrova cried as she thanked the crowd for honoring Kvedaravicius’ legacy.

“What madness,” a Mariupol man says in the film, with bombs echoing nearby. “I don’t know how the Earth holds up.”

The contrast between such films and Cannes’ more frivolous, celebrity-crazed side can be head-spinning. For filmmakers like Loznitsa, it can be surreal being at one of the most glamorous places in the world while 1,000 miles to the northwest the war rages on.

“I don’t think the role of cinema, of art, in general has changed. Our duty as filmmakers is to try to understand what’s going on around us,” said Loznitsa, who was kicked out of the Ukrainian Film Academy for not supporting a boycott of Russian filmmakers. “I believe our duty is defend culture, all culture. The culture of any nation, of any people, belongs to the entire world.”

To explain the feeling of being in Cannes, Loznitsa cited the W.H. Auden poem “September 1, 1939,” written in New York on the day WWII broke out:

“I sit in one of the dives/On Fifty-second Street/Uncertain and afraid/ As the clever hopes expire.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

___

For more Cannes Film Festival coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival. For more coverage of the war in Ukraine, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Viggo Mortensen Debunks Myth That Cronenberg’s Cannes Jury ‘Deprived’ Almodóvar of the Palme d’Or

Click here to read the full article. A bout of hysteria took over the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 when the competition jury, led by David Cronenberg, awarded a little film called “Rosetta” the Palme d’Or over Pedro Almodóvar’s emotional epic “All About My Mother.” The story — now recently resurfaced in the press — goes that Cronenberg and his peers, including André Téchiné, George Miller, Holly Hunter, and Jeff Goldblum, went out of their way to award another film over Almodóvar’s eventual Oscar winner. But the truth is, “Rosetta” was the last film to play the festival that year, and...
MOVIES
AFP

'Undeniably unsettling' Aussie cop drama disturbs Cannes

In two of the most intense performances to grip the Cannes Film Festival, award-winning actors Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris face off in a dark undercover cop story from Australia. "When I got over to Australia, that's when it started to kick in, the intensity -- you turn up the dial.
WORLD
Variety

Emerging Filmmakers Discuss Crossover Between Documentary and Fiction at Cannes Docs

Click here to read the full article. As the boundaries in cinema become increasingly fluid, emerging filmmakers whose films have been selected at the Cannes Film Festival have been discussing their journey from documentary to fiction at the Cannes Market’s Cannes Docs sidebar. Curated by the Documentary Assn. of Europe, the panel on Sunday brought together Ukrainian director Maksym Nakonechnyi, the director of Un Certain Regard title “Butterfly Vision,” and Erige Sehiri (“Railway Men”), the Tunisian director of “Under the Fig Leaves,” which had its world premiere in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar. The titles are fiction debuts for Nakonechnyi and Sehiri, who...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Thierry Fremaux
Person
Sergei Loznitsa
Person
Kirill Serebrennikov
Reuters

Elvis fever grips Cannes ahead of Luhrmann biopic premiere

CANNES, France, May 25 (Reuters) - The King of Rock 'n' Roll died 45 years ago, but Elvis fever was alive in Cannes on Wednesday as fans delighted at seeing an impersonator stroll down the resort city's famed promenade, La Croisette. The Elvis lookalike, real name Eryl Prayer, was in...
MOVIES
Variety

Cannes Buyers Flock to Leonor Serraille’s Competition Film ‘Mother and Son’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. MK2 Films has locked major territory deals on Leonor Serraille’s drama “Mother and Son” which world premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and garnered strong reviews. “Mother and Son” charts the lives of a young African woman, Rose, and two of her four children, Jean and Ernest, who come to France from the Ivory Coast in the 1980s with high ideals. Juggling her parenting responsibilities and low-paying jobs, Rose still aspires to find true love and to fulfill her own desires, but she ultimately struggles to reach a balance between her...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Ukraine#Venice Film Festival#Documentary Film#Cannes#Ap#French#Russian#Allied#W G Sebald
International Business Times

Brutal Class Satire 'Triangle Of Sadness' Wins Cannes Palme D'Or

A viciously sharp satire about class conflict, with an already-infamous vomiting and pooping scene, won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the second time Swedish director Ruben Ostlund has won the prize. "Triangle of Sadness" puts Ostlund among a select group of two-time winners of the...
MOVIES
UPI News

Kristen Stewart attends 'Crimes of the Future' premiere at Cannes

May 24 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet Monday at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The 32-year-old actress attended the premiere of her film Crimes of the Future at the Palais des Festivals. Stewart wore a jeweled high-neck crop top and a white skirt from Chanel. The actress...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Kristen Stewart responds to Cannes walkouts for her new movie

Kristen Stewart's new film Crimes of the Future is the latest victim of a walkout (as happens every year) during a press screening at the prestigious Cannes film festival. Directed by David Cronenberg — who's no stranger to this after his 1996 controversial film Crash — Crimes of the Future is set in a not-too-distant era where the human body undergoes abnormal mutations of internal organs.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Russia
Variety

Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 Studios Pacts With France’s Easy Riders on Saudi Film Slate

Click here to read the full article. Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding Telfaz11 Studios is teaming up with France’s Easy Riders Films to develop and produce a slate of four features directed by emerging Saudi talents with international ambitions. The first title expected to go into production is “Night Courier,” a comedy about a young man named Fahad who winds up in possession of six crates of illicit booze in an Arab city known for its hidden delights and dangers. This project was first presented last year at the inaugural Red Sea Film Festival’s Red Sea Souk projects market. The four-picture pact between...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Mubi Takes Competition Film ‘Close’ for U.K., Latin America, Turkey, India

Art house movie streaming service Mubi has acquired Lukas Dhont’s Cannes Film Festival competition title Close for the U.K., Ireland, Latin America, Turkey and India. Starring Lea Drucker (Custody), Émilie Dequenne (Our Children), Kevin Janssens (Revenge) and newcomers Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele, Close will get its world premiere at Cannes late Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterBanff Fest Sets Tribute Awards for Ana Gasteyer, Vivica A. Fox, Late Jean Marc ValleeKevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault in U.K.Baz Luhrmann on Why Priscilla Presley's Support for 'Elvis' "Is the Best Review I've Ever Had" Mubi said the film would be released theatrically,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Lynne Ramsay, Rebecca Zlotowski, Agnes Jaoui Breakthrough On Guy-Laden Cannes Director Panel; Nicolas Winding Refn Makes Surprise Appearance

Click here to read the full article. In part deux today of the Cannes Film Festival symposium on cinema, three female filmmakers were represented in You Were Never Really Here‘s Lynne Ramsay and Grand Central‘s Rebecca Zlotowski and French actress/director/scribe Agnes Jaoui, unlike yesterday when it was all men. The festival on social media took a licking for being tone deaf in the wake of yesterday’s panel. Cannes Film Festival Boss Thierry Frémaux returned with Guillermo del Toro to lead what was, again, another three hour discussion about the potential death of cinema and its future. “There will always be obstacles,” said Ramsay,...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: ‘War Pony’ Poodle Brit Wins Palm Dog Award

If there were ever a clear sign that the Cannes Film Festival has returned to all its pre-pandemic glory, it was the ceremony for the Palm Dog, the beloved, unofficial awards show celebrating the best canine performances across the official selection and various sidebars, held a day before Cannes hands out its Palme d’Or. In the end, it was Brit (Brittney to her parents), the fluffy silver poodle star of Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s critically-acclaimed Un Certain Regard film War Pony, who was named top dog, winning the main prize on Friday with a runaway performance. Both Keough and Gammell accepted the...
ANIMALS
tatler.com

The glamour and drama of the jewellery at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

The world’s chicest film festival is back in all its glory. The 11-day affair plays host to some of the world's most acclaimed - and glamorous - actors and filmmakers, who gather to celebrate the art of cinema in the South of France town. And who better to champion this than two of the acting world's most illustrious stars, Anne Hathaway and Julia Roberts? Julia Roberts, named 'Godmother' of the Trophée Chopard for 2022, hit the red carpet for the premiere of Armageddon Time, wearing an astonishing Chopard necklace, centred around a rare yellow diamond weighing over 100 carats, from the Maison's Red Carpet Collection, aptly named 'Chopard Loves Cinema'. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway, one of the stars of Armageddon Time, debuted a dazzling Bulgari necklace, from their upcoming High Jewellery collection, 'Eden and The Garden of Wonders', set with a mesmerising rare 107.15 carat Sri Lankan sapphire.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Cannes Palme d’Or Winner Ruben Östlund Says Theatrical Cut Of ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Will Be “Longer And Richer” – Cannes

Click here to read the full article. NEON earned bragging rights tonight with the third consecutive Palme d’Or Cannes winner in a row, that being Ruben Östlund’s satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness, which was a huge crowd pleaser during the fest. The pic follows NEON’s previous Palme d’Or winner, last year’s Titane and, of course, 2019’s Parasite which went on to win four Oscars including Best Picture. Triangle of Sadness is a knock on the 1% and follows a fashion model and her model casting agent partner, played by Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson. The duo wind up on luxury yacht where...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

918K+
Followers
446K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy